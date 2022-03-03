Technology partner's network issues cause Democrat-Gazette app outage

PressReader, the technology partner of the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette, is experiencing network issues Thursday, according to the company.

Lynn Hamilton, president of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, sent out an email to subscribers Thursday morning about the outage and explained at this time, it is uncertain when the issue will be resolved.

Jay Horton, the president of digital at WEHCO Media, the company that owns the Democrat-Gazette, wrote in an email Thursday morning that “all of our newspapers, as have all of PressReader’s partner publishers in the thousands, are down still as of 9:30 central Thursday.”

The email stated the second best option for getting a digital copy of the newspaper is to go to the website, ArkansasOnline.com, which may require a username and password if you have not used it in the past.

In the upper lefthand corner, click “Today’s Paper” and you will see a digital copy of the newspaper. Some of the features you are familiar with from the app will still work, like taking two fingers, placing them on a story, and spreading them apart to enlarge the text of the story, the email stated. A digital edition is also available at https://digital.olivesoftware.com/olive/odn/ardemocrat/.

Another option to access the content of the newspaper is to read articles online on the website, according to the email.

“We are getting continual status updates and know that PressReader has all hands on deck, working to get our servers back online.” Horton said. "We apologize to all of our subscribers for the disruption."

PressReader wrote on Twitter about the outage at 12:30 a.m. The digital newspaper distribution and technology company has not released any further statement Thursday morning.