Tigers come back, get hot in overtime

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn held off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime Wednesday night.

With the win, the Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. It marks the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the program's first since the 2017-18 season.

Smith tied the game at 61 in the final minute of regulation, but missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. But Johnson scored the first 10 points of overtime to help the Tigers pull away.

Tolu Smith had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Iverson Molinar had 14 points and five assists for Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9).

TEXAS A&M 87,

ALABAMA 71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Quenton Jackson scored 28 points and Tyrece Radford had 22 to lead Texas A&M to a victory over No. 25 Alabama.

Jackson had 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to lead the Aggies (19-11, 8-9) to their third consecutive win. The Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8) were outscored 50-31 after taking a three-point lead into halftime in the team's home finale.

Jackson made 9 of 13 shots and all nine free-throw attempts. Radford did much of his damage with a 4-of-6 performance from three-point range and had eight rebounds.

"It's one of the best games that we've played from start to finish," Jackson said. "I think the level of opponent that Alabama is, is what makes it a better game. We were able to control the pace of the game."

Henry Coleman III had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

CREIGHTON 64, NO. 18 UCONN 62

OMAHA, Neb. -- Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Creighton held off No. 18 UConn after squandering a 16-point lead .

The Bluejays (20-9, 12-6 Big East) won for the seventh time in eight games and clinched a top-five seed and first-round bye in the conference tournament next week. UConn (21-8, 12-6) lost for the first time in six games and dropped to 0-5 all-time against Creighton.

SEC WOMEN

ALABAMA 75, AUBURN 68

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Megan Abrams scored 25 points and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Allie Craig Gruce, who had four three-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14 points for the Crimson Tide (16-12), who face sixth-seeded Georgia in the second round today. Brittany Davis scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, JaMya Mingo-Young had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Honesty Scott Grayson scored 13 points and Annie Hughes 12 for the Tigers (10-18).

VANDERBILT 85,

TEXAS A&M 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordyn Cambridge had the first triple-double in school history, Iyana Moore scored 14 of her 18 points in the first quarter and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M in the opening game of the SEC Tournament, bringing the coaching career of Hall of Famer Gary Blair to an end.

Brinae Alexander led Vanderbilt with 23 points, 18 in the second half. Cambridge, a Nashville native, had 13 points and career-highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists, plus 4 steals. Demi Washington and Sacha Washington both had 12 points with Sacha Washington grabbing 10 rebounds.

The 13th-seeded Commodores (14-17) were 12 of 15 in the first quarter with Moore, a freshman, going 5 of 7, including 3 of 5 behind the arc. The 12th-seeded Aggies (14-15) were 4 of 13, missing all five of their long shots and trailed 29-10 in Blair's 1,200th game as a coach.

