Travelers set to go despite lockout

Despite Major League Baseball's months-long labor dispute leading to the league canceling the first two series of its 2022 season Tuesday, professional baseball in North Little Rock is still as scheduled.

The Arkansas Travelers, the Class AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are still set to open their season in April, even as MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association continue their negotiations.

"We weren't around in '94, so it's a first time for us going through this," Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks said of the MLB lockout. "I don't know exactly how it affects us, but I don't see it changing anything we do right now."

While the current lockout has led to the cancellation of major-league games for the first time since 1994, past MLB work stoppages have had little to no effect on the minor leagues, as the MLBPA represents players on 40-man rosters.

While the Travelers will take the field, it's likely that until an agreement between the MLB and MLBPA is reached, they'll do so without players on the Mariners' 40-man roster. Beyond that, Meeks said he expects the team's season to be in full swing when it opens in Frisco, Texas, on April 8.

"All baseball fans are rooting hard for common ground ... and hopefully they can get an agreement, and it can be reached in a timely fashion, of course, for the major-league level," Meeks said, "but it doesn't really change anything we're doing."

"I think it's a great opportunity not only for us just to reach baseball fans, but I think for a lot of people that maybe don't normally tune into minor league baseball."

The Travelers, who are scheduled to open at home against the Springfield Cardinals on April 11, have an expanded schedule, up from 120 games in 2021 to 138 games in 2022. The team will also host additional home games, up to 69 from 60 last season. The team is getting some "last-minute" changes in place during the next month, including renovations at Dickey-Stephens that include a new video board in left field.

This year's Travelers will be following up a 2021 season in which it finished third in the AA-Central Division, a half-game back of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and five games back of the first-place Wichita Wind Surge.

While the Travelers' roster won't include 40-man players to start the season, it is bound to include some notable prospects, as the Mariners' farm system has been rated one of the top systems among major-league franchises. Outlets such as The Athletic and MLB.com ranked it No. 2 among all 30 MLB teams, and Baseball America ranked it No. 1 in February.

"They take really good care of us," Meeks said of the Mariners. "They send us really good players, and they love sending their players here."

Last season, Julio Rodriguez, who is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the MLB by MLB.com, played 46 games for the Travelers. George Kirby and Emerson Hancock, both top-50 prospects, were elevated to Arkansas in August. Noveli Marte, who had a breakout season in Class A by batting .366 in 107 games, is also a name to keep an eye on as the summer progresses.