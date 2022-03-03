Trojans able to hold off determined Warhawks

For much of Wednesday afternoon, Louisiana-Monroe looked nothing like a 4-24 team.

The Warhawks came to Pensacola, Fla., losers of seven straight games dating to December and without a victory in Sun Belt Conference play.

Yet, there they were, tied with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at 49-49 in the final three minutes of the teams' first-round game at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

But 10 made free throws in the late stages ensured that the fifth-seeded Trojans would avoid a major upset, eking out a 61-56 win against No. 12 seed Louisiana-Monroe at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Sali Kourouma (21), Raziya Potter (19) and Mayra Caicedo (13) combined for 53 of UALR's points -- 17 coming at the free-throw line.

Offense didn't come easy for the Trojans, shooting 21 of 57 from the field and 2 of 16 on three-pointers, and it nearly cost them their season as the Warhawks dug their way out of an 18-point halftime hole.

"They did a great job of mixing up their defenses and we struggled some in the second half," UALR assistant coach Steve Wiedower said of Louisiana-Monroe. "We missed a couple of shots early, got ourselves forcing it a little bit and then they just kept staying with us."

The Warhawks undoubtedly wouldn't have been able to crawl back into things without second-year freshman Kyren Whittington, who left the game in the second quarter with a sprained ankle.

The explosive 5-9 guard returned after halftime, however, scoring 23 of her 26 points while nearly matching her career-high of 27 from six days ago.

"Kyren is special," Louisiana-Monroe Coach Brooks Donald Williams said. "She's been a force for us when she's been healthy."

Whittington and Amaya Ford made life difficult for the Trojans, getting downhill off the dribble and attacking the Sun Belt's top defensive unit.

UALR (16-9) stretched its advantage back to double figures after the Warhawks had closed to six points at the end of the third.

But Louisiana-Monroe (4-25) kept chipping away, its bench erupting with each made bucket as the Trojans' lead narrowed from 10 to two.

"We were having a hard time stopping them," Wiedower said. "We were getting good shots -- they just weren't going in and sometimes that happens."

With 2:01 remaining, Kourouma hit a layup in traffic, drawing the foul and adding the free throw to make it 54-49.

Whittington answered with a three-point play of her own on the other end, yet the Warhawks could never get closer. UALR missed just one of its eight free throws in the last 90 seconds, coming up with a vital defensive stop to secure a spot in Friday's quarterfinals versus Appalachian State.

"It's just a matter of keeping a strong mindset," Potter said when asked about dealing with the pressure of postseason play. "We have to go into each game like it's our last. That's just the mentality we have to have and [we need to] come to each game with intensity."