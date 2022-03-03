University of Arkansas-Fort Smith lifts mask mandate

FORT SMITH — Employees, students and guests of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith are no longer required to wear masks on campus.

Chancellor Terisa Riley wrote in an email to the campus Monday the university still encourages people to wear masks. This new policy, which will be reflected in campus signs, websites and other correspondence, began immediately with the email.

Riley said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance to reduce the instances when masks are recommended indoors. The University of Arkansas System asked each of its institutions and agencies Friday to change institutional mask policies, she said.

However, the university will continue to provide personal protective equipment in main offices, classrooms, and main entrance or lobby areas of buildings on campus, according to Riley. It encourages those traveling to be prepared to wear masks when utilizing interstate transportation, such as trains or planes.

“In summary, while we may be relaxing mask requirements for our campus, I still want you to take all necessary precautions to stay safe,” Riley said. “In the event that virus transmission escalates, I will communicate changes to our policy quickly after consulting with our covid response team. Our main goal is for you to have a safe environment in which to live and work, and I appreciate all you have done and will do to keep yourselves and each other healthy.”