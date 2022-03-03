UAPB men capsule

UAPB men at Jackson State
WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, Jackson, Miss.
RECORDS UAPB 7-22, 5-11 SWAC; Jackson State 9-18, 7-9 SWAC
SERIES Jackson State leads 16-6
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.10.83.3
G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.16.62.2
G Kshun Stokes, 6-2, Jr.5.32.8
F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.9.97.4
F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.14.44.0
COACH Solomon Bozeman (7-22 in first season at UAPB and overall)
Jackson State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Terence Lewis, 6-6, Jr.8.46.3
F Jayveous McKinnis,6-7, Sr.11.79.7
G Jonas James, 6-0, Sr.7.92.1
G Ken Evans, 6-5, Fr.11.07.0
G Darrian Wilson, 6-4, Sr.2.10.7
COACH Wayne Brent (116-154 in nine seasons at Jackson State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPBJackson State
65.5Points for59.2
77.2Points against64.2
-8.0Rebound margin1.4
-0.2Turnover margin-1.3
40.8FG pct.39.8
29.13-pt pct.29.8
70.7FT pct.63.5
CHALK TALK Jackson State is currently in the No. 8 spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings with two games left in the regular season. UAPB is two games back.
-- Erick Taylor