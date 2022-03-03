UAPB men capsule

UAPB men at Jackson State

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, Jackson, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 7-22, 5-11 SWAC; Jackson State 9-18, 7-9 SWAC

SERIES Jackson State leads 16-6

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.10.83.3

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.16.62.2

G Kshun Stokes, 6-2, Jr.5.32.8

F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.9.97.4

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.14.44.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (7-22 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Terence Lewis, 6-6, Jr.8.46.3

F Jayveous McKinnis,6-7, Sr.11.79.7

G Jonas James, 6-0, Sr.7.92.1

G Ken Evans, 6-5, Fr.11.07.0

G Darrian Wilson, 6-4, Sr.2.10.7

COACH Wayne Brent (116-154 in nine seasons at Jackson State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBJackson State

65.5Points for59.2

77.2Points against64.2

-8.0Rebound margin1.4

-0.2Turnover margin-1.3

40.8FG pct.39.8

29.13-pt pct.29.8

70.7FT pct.63.5

CHALK TALK Jackson State is currently in the No. 8 spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings with two games left in the regular season. UAPB is two games back.

-- Erick Taylor