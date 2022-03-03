Use your voice

Dear Teacher: You are a subject matter expert. It's time for you to own it.

In 2014 I had the privilege to meet a few members of Congress during my journey toward becoming a national board certified teacher. One of the teachers in attendance mentioned what she believed was "a redundant policy," to which the congressman simply reminded her that "the squeaky wheel gets the oil." Sadly, teachers made up very few of the squeaky wheels he was hearing from.

Shortly after, there was legislation in queue that would essentially do away with the National Board Certified Teacher Retention Stipend in Arkansas. That same group of educators, and many more, quickly sprang into action, making their voices heard, and stopped that from happening. Educators realized that they were responsible for getting their squeaky-wheel needs addressed.

When it comes to education policy, practicing educators should have a voice at the table, sharing their experience and expertise. If teachers assume that someone will step up and do it, then they can't be surprised when decisions are made for them by people who work outside the classroom.

You already consider yourself an advocate for your students, right? It is our professional obligation to share our perspective with lawmakers so they have the information necessary to make an informed decision--that is how we advocate for our students, ourselves, our colleagues, and profession.

Maybe you are shy, or new to education and just thankful to have a job--that is OK. Start small. Join committees in your school district that are making school decisions or planning school events. Untruths are shared on social media, and we can't sit back and allow social media's interpretation of what schools do be how our profession is perceived. You have to speak up; better yet, show otherwise. Share photos and videos of the amazing things happening in your classroom and school with your school or district's social media coordinator.

In Arkansas, September is "Take Your Legislator to School Month." In 2015 Sen. Jonathan Dismang came and visited my classroom and many others. HCR1008 of 2015 encourages public school districts to plan special events with their local legislators, such as allowing them to visit classrooms, read to students or give guest lectures, and/or hold school-sponsored panel discussion in which administrators, teachers, and students discuss issues facing their schools. Teachers, invite the legislators representing your school district to your school so they can see the amazing things that are happening there.

I've never felt more empowered and confident in my career as I did after achieving national board certification; it was a challenging process like nothing I have experienced since, and connected me with some of the most inspiring educators I have ever met. There are support sites throughout the state, and hundreds of online groups and websites dedicated to helping candidates achieve.

"Today, the greatest generation of educators is being called on to summon the courage to take a giant leap of their own in order to secure a better life for our children and our nation."--Rick DuFour

We are now in year three of a global pandemic that doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon; therefore, the "new normal" for our profession is currently being defined. You, teacher, have a front-row seat to history in the making, a time when education changed suddenly, like it never has before. You have a unique opportunity to use your voice, your expertise, and your experience to help determine what that should look like. You are the subject-matter expert--own it!

Crystal Carranco is an instructional innovation facilitator at Stagecoach Elementary in Cabot, and previously taught first grade for 10 years for Beebe Public School District. Crystal is a 2022 Arkansas State Teachers Association and Association of American Educators Advocacy Fellow.