War uproots 1 million Ukrainians





KYIV, Ukraine -- The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

The tally from the U.N. refugee agency released to reporters amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population being forced out of the country in less than a week. The mass evacuation could be seen in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, home to 1.5 million people, where residents fleeing from falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and tried to press onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

Kharkiv continued to come under heavy bombardment as rockets and missiles hit buildings and supplies of food ran short. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Russian siege and appealed to common links between the Russian and Ukrainian people, noting that Kharkiv is "one of the largest Russian-speaking cities in Europe."

Russian attacks, many with missiles, blew the roof off Kharkiv's five-story regional police building and set the top floor on fire, and also hit the intelligence headquarters and a university building, according to officials and videos and photos released by Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Officials said residential buildings were also hit.

At least 21 people were killed and 112 injured over the past day, said Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration.

A member of an international monitoring mission to Ukraine was killed in Tuesday's shelling in Kharkiv, according to the group overseeing the mission, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Maryna Fenina was slain "while getting supplies for her family in a city that has become a war zone," the organization said.

In the northern city of Chernihiv, two cruise missiles hit a hospital, according to the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency, which quoted the health administration chief, Serhiy Pivovar, as saying authorities were working to determine the casualty toll.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have "not one quiet moment" and described Russian soldiers as "confused children who have been used."

Russia's opposition deepened when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.

With fighting going on on multiple fronts across the country, Britain's Defense Ministry said Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, was encircled by Russian forces, while the status of another vital port, Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 280,000, remained unclear.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces claimed to have taken complete control of Kherson, which would make it the biggest city to fall yet in the invasion. But a senior U.S. defense official disputed that.

"Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Zelenskyy's office told reporters that it could not comment on the situation in Kherson while the fighting was still going on.

But the mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said Russian soldiers were in the city and came to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow crews to gather up the bodies from the streets.

"I simply asked them not to shoot at people," he said. "We don't have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE."

Kolykhaev said Russian troops had visited his office to discuss how the city's 300,000 residents could move about. Still, the mayor wrote on Facebook, "the flag above us is Ukrainian."

Several Russian planes were shot down over Kharkiv, according to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top adviser to Zelenskyy.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless.

"We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop," he was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Zelenskyy praised his country's resistance early Thursday.

"We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy," he said. "They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment."

He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who "go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat."

"These are not warriors of a superpower," he said. "These are confused children who have been used."

Meanwhile, the senior U.S. defense official said an immense column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles appeared to be stalled roughly 16 miles from Kyiv and had made no real progress in the past couple of days.

The convoy has been plagued with fuel and food shortages, the official said. Western officials warn that Russia's far stronger military is likely to adapt quickly.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials described Russian forces as being bogged down in many parts of the country, facing fuel and food shortages, except for substantial advances in the south. "They have lost a sense of momentum," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told reporters that the Ukrainians appear to have succeeded in delaying and disrupting the initial invasion with strategic attacks on vehicles and equipment.

"We've seen footage, we can't verify, but we've seen footage of Ukrainians using UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] to attack petrol train convoys, to go after logistical lines -- we've seen lines blown up -- all the things you and I think of when it comes to resistance," he said. "When any army on the move takes longer to do things, your logistical supply chain is stretched. If you're given enough rations for two days and it takes you six, you've suddenly got a problem. And I think what we've seen is a lot of those issues are coming to bear."

Russian forces "are receiving needed supplies and reinforcements that may facilitate much more rapid and effective operations in the coming 24-72 hours," said an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War.

The Russian effort around Kyiv, the institute added, "remains poorly organized, however, with elements of many different battalions combined into what seem to be ad hoc groupings rather than operating under standing regiment or brigade headquarters."

"Russian logistical and operational failures around Kyiv will be difficult to remedy quickly and will likely continue to cause friction and reduce the effectiveness of Russian operations even as supply issues are addressed and reinforcements come into the fight," the assessment said. "It remains too early to evaluate the likely effective combat power the added Russian troops will bring."

On the far edges of Kyiv, volunteers well into their 60s manned a checkpoint to try to block the Russian advance.

"In my old age, I had to take up arms," said Andrey Goncharuk, 68. He said the fighters needed more weapons, but "we'll kill the enemy and take their weapons."

Around Ukraine, others crowded into train stations, carrying children wrapped in blankets and dragging wheeled suitcases into new lives as refugees.

U.N. refugee agency spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams told reporters that the latest data indicates the refugee count surpassed 1 million as of midnight in central Europe.

Shabia Mantoo, another spokesperson for the agency, said Wednesday that "at this rate" the exodus from Ukraine could make it the source of "the biggest refugee crisis this century."

A large explosion shook central Kyiv on Wednesday night in what the president's office said was a missile strike near the capital city's southern railway station. There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries. Thousands of Ukrainians have been fleeing the city through the railway complex.

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency warned that the fighting poses a danger to Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors.

Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency noted that the war is "the first time a military conflict is happening amid the facilities of a large, established nuclear power program," and he said he is "gravely concerned."

Russia already has seized control of the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the scene in 1986 of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

In New York, the U.N. General Assembly voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive and immediately withdraw all troops, with world powers and tiny island states alike condemning Moscow. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions.

Assembly resolutions aren't legally binding but can reflect and influence world opinion.

At the General Assembly session, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, dismissed critics as peddlers of "lies" and repeated earlier statements by Putin that the goal of the invasion was to "demilitarize and de-genocide" Ukraine.

The vote came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997. The only countries to vote with Russia were Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. Cuba spoke in Moscow's defense but ultimately abstained.

Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Russian forces "have come to the Ukrainian soil, not only to kill some of us ... they have come to deprive Ukraine of the very right to exist." He added: "The crimes are so barbaric that it is difficult to comprehend."

President Joe Biden said the vote shows that the majority of the world is opposed to Putin's invasion.

"More than 80 years ago, another dictator tried to finally resolve the issue of another people," Kyslytsya said, referring to German leader Adolf Hitler. "He failed when the world responded in a resolute and united manner."

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia reminded the world about the country's vast nuclear arsenal when he said in an interview with Al-Jazeera that "a third world war could only be nuclear."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau, Vladimir Isachenkov, Dasha Litvinova, Edith M. Lederer, Jennifer Peltz, Mstyslav Chernov, Sergei Grits, Jamey Keaten, Robert Burns, Eric Tucker, Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman, Andrew Drake and staff members of The Associated Press and David L. Stern, Alex Horton, John Hudson and Kareem Fahim of The Washington Post.

Women and children walk to the train station as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Displaced Ukrainians take shelter in an auditorium in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Local militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Ukrainian soldiers take positions in a trench on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



CAPTION CORRECTS DATE A family arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after fleeing from the Ukraine. The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday that around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense wipes his face in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



People seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes and shelling sit in the small basement of a house in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Passengers rush to board a train leaving to Slovakia from the Lviv railway station, in Lviv, west Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)







Andrey Gonchruk (right), 68, a volunteer in Ukraine’s territorial defense in the village of Gorenaka outside Kyiv, speaks to a man Wednesday in the backyard of a house that was hit by a Russian airstrike. “This is a blitzkrieg,” said Gonchruk, who served alongside Russian soldiers when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union but now sees them as the enemy. More photos at arkansasonline.com/ukraineimages/. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)







Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the siege of Kharkiv during a news conference Wednesday at the State Department. He appealed to common links between the Russian and Ukrainian people, noting that Kharkiv is “one of the largest Russian-speaking cities in Europe.” (AP/Elizabeth Frantz)







A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike Wednesday in Gorenka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)











