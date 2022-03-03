Weather satellite launched into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — America’s newest weather satellite blasted off Tuesday to improve wildfire and flood forecasting across the western half of the country.

It’s the replacement for a satellite launched exactly four years ago, which ended up with a cooling-line blockage that hindered its main camera.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the new model is redesigned to avoid the problem. It will be designated GOES-18 after reaching an equatorial orbit 22,000 miles up. The first images should come next year, following months of testing.

This is the third in a nearly $11.7 billion series of four GOES weather satellites that are among the most advanced ever built; the cost includes decades of operation.

The first soared in 2016 to track Atlantic hurricanes and other East Coast weather, while the second lifted off March 1, 2018. The fourth is set to launch in 2024.

The NASA-supported satellites “provide the only continuous coverage of weather and hazardous environmental conditions in the Western Hemisphere” said NOAA program director Pam Sullivan.

“Having these multiple ways of looking at the Earth gives us a lot more and a lot better information for these critical forecasts to save lives, protect property,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said.

GOES-17 — which is losing as much as 10% of its data because of overheating camera detectors — will be moved aside as an orbiting spare once the new craft is ready to take its place over the Pacific.