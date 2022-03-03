Wildcats go for Blytheville re-do





When Watson Chapel lost last year's 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal to Blytheville, center Antwon Emsweller proclaimed: "This isn't the last time you're going to see Chapel."

With a 20-win season and a second straight state playoff berth, Emsweller's crystal ball was clear. He and the Wildcats (20-9) will head into Magnolia High's Panther Gymnasium for a rematch with the Chickasaws (25-7) in the 4A state playoffs for the second year in a row. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and the winner will take on 4A North champion Farmington at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The drive from Pine Bluff to Magnolia is long -- 109 miles -- and so has been the road back to championship contention for Watson Chapel, which last won a state tournament game four years ago.

"These guys, the last four years, have just continued to work, just continued to stay in the gym and develop these young men not just individually but as a team," fourth-year Coach Marcus Adams said. "If we continue to work and trust the process, eventually we'll be there in the long run. I can't tell you when, but we've just got to continue to work and eventually the process will work for us."

The process, Adams detailed, involves being disciplined and dedicated to self and team. It helped the Wildcats grow from a 5-19 ballclub in Adams' first season to 6-18 in year 2 and 14-10 in year 3.

Senior wing Hampton Hall has been a part of the resurgence. He remembers when the Wildcats started 0-2 in Conference 4A-8 last year and endured covid-19 protocols to turn things around and finish second in district and region tournaments, enough to earn a first-round bye at state.

"We just kept the same mindset because we already knew adversity was going to hit us," Hall said. "It hit us plenty of times, and we were already trained and built for it. Nothing changed. We just kept going with the flow."

Led in no small part by Emsweller's inside presence, the Wildcats finished with a 12-2 conference mark aided by a wealth of scorers in their lineup. Hall adds his all-around game to a deep backcourt that features juniors Khamani Cooper and Keshun Brown and seniors Christopher Fountain and Jalyn Jones.

"We've been working together as a team, ever since the summer," said Jones, playing in his only varsity season. "We stay ready. I believe in this team, for real.

Blytheville shot 21 of 26 from the floor in winning last year's game 62-50. But the Chickasaws go into this year's state tournament on a downward spiral after posting a 14-0 record in Conference 4A-3.

The Chickasaws eliminated Stuttgart in the first round of the 4A East Region playoffs, but lost a semifinal to Mills and fell to Robinson in the third-place game.

"They've got some kids who are extremely athletic," Adams said of Blytheville. "They got a big kid inside that's a monster. They play hard, physical and tough. We've got to be able to match up."

Watson Chapel has already taken steps forward, but a win tonight would mean another step toward another long-awaited goal -- the Wildcats' first state championship in 23 years.

"Don't nobody respect us, so we're just ready to play to show people what we're about," Hall said.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the 4A state tournament at Magnolia High can only be purchased at ahsaa.org/tickets. The game will be streamed at magnoliaschools.net.

4A BOYS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Today -- Shiloh Christian (North third place) vs. Fountain Lake (South fourth place), 5:30 p.m.; Watson Chapel (South second place) vs. Blytheville (East fourth place), 8:30 p.m.

Friday -- Robinson (East third place) vs. Harrison (North fourth place), 5:30 p.m.; Berryville (North second place) vs. Arkadelphia (South third place), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday -- Mills (East champion) vs. Shiloh Christian-Fountain Lake winner, 5:30 p.m.; Magnolia (South champion) vs. Robinson-Harrison winner, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday -- Farmington (North champion) vs. Watson Chapel-Blytheville winner, 5:30 p.m.; Forrest City (East second place) vs. Berryville-Arkadelphia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Monday -- Semifinals, 2:30 and 7 p.m.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS SCHEDULE

Other teams from southeast Arkansas in their respective state tournaments (all first-round games):

2A girls at Junction City -- Fordyce (South champion) vs. Quitman (Central fourth place), 1 p.m. today

3A boys at North Arkansas College, Harrison -- Dumas (Region 4 champion) vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School (Region 3 fourth place), 8:30 p.m. today; McGehee (Region 4 fourth place) vs. Mayflower (Region 3 champion), 2:30 p.m. Friday; Drew Central (Region 4 second place) vs. Central Arkansas Christian (Region 3 third place), 5:30 p.m. Friday; Lake Village Lakeside (Region 4 third place) vs. Episcopal Collegiate (Region 3 second place), 8:30 p.m. Friday

3A girls at North Arkansas College, Harrison -- Lamar (Region 3 champion) vs. Drew Central (Region 4 fourth place), 1 p.m. Friday; Dumas (Region 4 runner-up) vs. Episcopal Collegiate (Region 3 third place), 4 p.m. Friday

4A girls at Magnolia -- Star City (South third place) vs. Prairie Grove (North second place), 7 p.m. Friday





Watson Chapel Coach Marcus Adams (right) gives a scouting report as senior Jalyn Jones (second from right) and teammates listen at practice Wednesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





