Williams racks up statistics

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams is climbing up the record books in multiple categories, including his rebounding, and his uncanny ability to draw charges and rack up double-doubles.

Williams notched his 12 double-double of the season and his seventh in a row during Wednesday's 77-76 win against LSU with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He fouled out with 4:27 remaining and LSU ahead 67-63, meaning his teammates out-scored the Tigers 14-9 down the stretch.

Williams' third rebound of the night made him the Razorbacks' all-time leader in single-season rebounding in SEC games with 169. The 6-10 froward finished the night with 176 rebounds, eight more than Bobby Portis' previous school record of 166 rebounds in SEC games during the 2014-15 season.

Williams also maintained his pace of leading the Razorbacks in rebounding average in an SEC games, which is currently held by Derek Hood with 9.5 in the 1998-99 season.

Williams' 19 points came on 6 of 11 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 free throws.

"My teammates were finding me," Williams said. "We knew from the jump that they were going to blitz on JD [Notae] every time I set a screen, so the short roll would be a really good thing for me. They were just finding me in open spots."

Williams was also back in business taking charging fouls with three against the Tigers

Williams drew charges against Xavier Pinson and Tari Eason in the first half and another against Pinson in the second half. Williams increased his team lead to 48 charges drawn.

Not Notae

LSU Coach Will Wade made it a point for the Tigers to keep JD Notae in check, and they succeeded, by holding the high-scoring guard to 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Notae did make two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining to set the final score.

"Well, we didn't want to let him beat us," Wade said. "Certainly we let Stanley Umude make some huge shots. We wanted to do a better job on Notae. We did a terrible job on him in the first game."

Glass bash

LSU didn't shoot well but its rebounding, particularly on the offensive end, was a huge factor.

The Tigers had a 43-34 rebounding edge and grabbed 22 offensive boards, converting them into a 21-11 edge in second-chance points.

"We limited our turnovers, we made our free throws, we bludgeoned them on the glass," LSU Coach Will Wade said on the LSU Radio Network. "We had a lot of good qualities that carry over into tournament basketball. We've just got to be a little better defensively down the stretch."

LSU stayed in contact early in the game by crushing the Hogs on the glass, including three straight possessions with offensive rebounds and five points off of them.

The Tigers held a 9-1 rebounding edge early in the game.

On one possession, Brandon Murray missed a layup, but the Tigers rebounded, leading to a missed Xavier Pinson shot. But Pinson was there for a tip-in on a third-chance opportunity.

A couple of possessions later, Pinson missed a layup but grabbed his miss. He fired to Mwani Wilkinson, who found Darius Days for a second-chance three-point shot to pull the Tigers within 12-11.

Over head

Davonte Davis ran into a wall of LSU players in the lane with the clock dipping under seven minutes left in the game. Davis appeared to lose possession of the ball for a moment after trying to go up for a shot, and he regained possession with his back to the basket. Davis simply tossed the ball left-handed over his head, and the shot went in to draw the Hogs within 63-58.

X factor

LSU guard Xavier Pinson, who averaged 20 points in three games against Arkansas last season and had a 24-point game on the Hogs two years ago while at Missouri, did not play in the Razorbacks' 65-58 win at LSU earlier this season.

On Wednesday, Pinson had 12 points on 5-of-21 shooting, including a weird missed fall-away one-hand shot that had no chance with one second remaining.

Pinson's value is apparent in that LSU is 19-5 with him playing and 1-5 in games without him.

Flagrant fouls

The officials stopped the game for nearly five minutes in the first half to exam a rebound involving Arkansas guard Davonte Davis and LSU forward Shareef O'Neal on the Tigers' offensive end on which O'Neal was called for a holding foul.

After the review, referee Pat Adams confirmed the foul on O'Neal, but added a flagrant foul on Davis.

So instead of Arkansas taking possession, O'Neal, who had checked out of the game, came back and made both free throws to give LSU a 17-16 lead at the 10:27 mark, and the Tigers retained possession.

In the second half, LSU's Mwani Wilkinson was whistled for a hook and hold flagrant foul with 46.5 seconds remaining against Kamani Johnson, who made 1 of 2 free throws to bring Arkansas within 76-75.

LSU Coach Will Wade said he was simply told Wilkinson had a hook and hold and he didn't ask for a further explanation.

"We don't have time to worry about any of that stuff we can't control," Wade said. "It's not changing anything. I don't really care to get an explanation on anything. It is what it is at this point, and we've got to move forward and get ready for Alabama."

Over the top

Arkansas beat LSU's trapping pressure in style late in the first half. Guard JD Notae threw a 50-foot pass down to Davonte Davis near the left block. Davis wasted no time with a whipped pass to Stanley Umude charging in from the left wing for a two-hand stuff and a 23-19 Arkansas lead.

Steal and slam

LSU's Tari Eason tried to get fancy on a drive down the right side of the lane with a side-arm pass back toward Xavier Pinson at the free throw line in the first half.

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney stepped in front for the interception, and Pinson couldn't get back in the play after his momentum took him toward the pass. Toney drove the floor for a dunk and a 27-22 Arkansas lead at the 6:56 mark.

Roster notes

The Razorbacks did not hold senior-day activities on Wednesday in what would have naturally been a senior day scenario.

Graduate transfers Chris Lykes, Stanley Umude and Trey Wade had already gone through senior day festivities at their previous schools.

Seniors JD Notae, who is in his third year at Arkansas, and Au'Diese Toney, a first-year transfer from Pitt, are both eligible for bonus seasons next year due to covid allowances.

Arkansas went with the same starting lineup of Notae, Toney, Umude, Wade and Jaylin Williams for the 14th consecutive game. That unit entered the game with a 12-1 record.