Woman shot multiple times in Little Rock on Wednesday, police say

A 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times late Wednesday afternoon and hospitalized, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting that had just occurred, according to an incident report from police. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Pine Cone Drive, about 3 miles southeast of the South University Avenue interchange with Interstate 30.

A witness told officers that she had heard a woman yelling. She then witnessed a man run toward the woman with a handgun and begin shooting, according to the report.

The woman fell to the ground, and the man ran up to her and fired multiple rounds, police said. The witness also saw two women running at the victim with a baseball bat, police said.

The victim ran into the witness’s yard and asked the witness to take her to the hospital, the report states.

The victim arrived at CHI St. Vincent Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report.

While police attempted to make contact with neighbors, two women pulled up in a Chevrolet Malibu followed by the street crimes unit, police said. The women were later identified as Daja Harris, 22, and Destiny Harris, 24.

The two women were transported to the Pulaski County jail and charged with criminal mischief felony, the report states.