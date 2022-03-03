WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Razorbacks going to have fun in Nashville

Arkansas vs. Missouri

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS Arkansas 17-12; Missouri 18-11

SERIES Arkansas leads 17-12

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F LaDazhia Williams, 6-4, Sr.;9.1;3.9

F Hayley Frank, 6-1, Jr.;15.5;4.8

G Mama Dembele, 5-6, So.;5.4;2.2

G Lauren Hansen, 5-8, Jr.;11.3;2.4

G Haley Troup, 5-10, Sr.;8.1;2.0

COACH Robin Pingeton (207-165 in her 12th season at Missouri)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.;12.1;3.5

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.;11.8;5.0

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.;15.3;4.7

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.;14.0;4.9

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.;8.1;4.3

COACH Mike Neighbors (95-62 in fifth season at Arkansas, 193-103 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Missouri;;Arkansas

70.9;Points for;74.9

67.1;Points against;65.8

1.6;Rebound margin;-2.7

-2.1;Turnover margin;4.3

45.8;FG pct.;41.9

38.9;3-pt pct.;32.9

72.9;FT pct.;67.5

CHALK TALK Arkansas has won six in a row against Missouri after the 88-71 win in Columbia, Mo. series. … The teams have never met in the conference tournament but have squared off in postseason twice. … Missouri defeated Arkansas 66-65 in the NCAA Tournament on March 12, 1986. Arkansas defeated Missouri 89-88 in overtime on March 18, 2000, in Fayetteville in a WNIT game.

— Paul Boyd

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors is going to make sure his team has a good time in Nashville, Tenn., this week no matter what happens in the SEC Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Razorbacks open play against No. 9 seed Missouri today at noon Central at Bridgestone Arena, but having fun on the trip will be on the agenda, Neighbors said Tuesday.

Arkansas (17-12) traveled on game day exclusively a year ago because of the pandemic, which cut hotel stays on the road. That was a problem when the Razorbacks were sequestered in a hotel prior to their NCAA Tournament game.

So Neighbors said he is going to make sure the team has fun in Nashville.

"We were literally going crazy in Austin and we couldn't leave our floor [of the hotel]," Neighbors said. "We're going to do something different. We got a tailgate party set up that's going to be so much fun. ... We missed a full year and a half of fun. So we're going to have fun.

"And if it means we lose in the first round, I'm OK. We're going to have some fun."

Neighbors said he also believes his team is in the NCAA Tournament field no matter what happens this week. The latest bracketology by ESPN's Charlie Creme has Arkansas as a No. 10 seed facing Nebraska in Waco, Texas. The Razorbacks are also No. 32 in the NCAA NET Rankings.

"I'm confident of our NCAA stance," Neighbors said. "With the four extra bids, with 68 teams going this year, I look at that bubble and I can't find a mathematical scenario that doesn't include us as one of the best teams participating in the at-large field."

Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday, ending the regular season with an 87-79 win at Mississippi State. The team has dealt with its share of injuries to significant players this season, but the Razorbacks are trending in the right direction on lots of fronts, Neighbors said.

"We're trending toward being healthy," Neighbors said. "We're capable of peaking at the right time. We went through it at a hard time and it was hard. ... I think we're trending in the right direction at the right time."

Junior Makayla Daniels said she's currently "about 70 or 80%." She missed four games with a bone bruise after being injured in the second quarter at Tennessee on Jan. 31. Daniels had a strong second half in a 63-62 loss to Georgia and finished with 14 points -- her season average -- in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

In addition, guard Samara Spencer, who was selected by the league's coaches as SEC Freshman of the Year on Monday, hasn't missed any time despite suffering a broken nose at Ole Miss on Feb. 22. She played the last two games wearing a protective mask that she said wasn't comfortable. But a custom-made one was ordered and she is hopeful of using it this week.

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas' lone senior, said the Razorbacks need to keep pushing forward.

"We've battled adversity from losing streaks to people being injured to playing new roles that they hadn't played before and we've all done a great job," said Ramirez, who was named to the All-SEC second team on Monday. "My message. Obviously it's a different stage, but don't let that get overwhelming."

Arkansas won both regular-season meetings against the Tigers. The Razorbacks got off to a hot start and cruised to an 83-73 win on Jan. 9 in Fayetteville. But they needed a big second half to wipe out a seven-point halftime deficit to win 88-71 in Columbia, Mo., more than three weeks ago.

The winner gets red-hot South Carolina (27-1), the top seed in the tournament and the top-ranked team in the country, at noon Friday. The Gamecocks are on a 15-game winning streak and haven't lost since falling 70-69 in overtime at Missouri on Dec. 30.

Missouri (18-11) finished the regular season on a high note, knocking off then-No. 15 Florida 78-73 on Sunday, and did it without All-SEC performer Aijha Blackwell, the team's leading scorer and rebounder. She's missed three of four games, including Sunday, for undisclosed reasons.

The Tigers lost 78-63 to Kentucky a week ago and were down to eight available players without Blackwell, Kiya Dorroh and Skylah Travis, who were cited for marijuana possession on campus last Monday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.