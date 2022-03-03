World’s new covid cases fall 16%





GENEVA -- The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16% last week, marking a month-long decline in covid-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

In its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, the U.N. health agency also said that deaths fell by 10%, continuing a drop in fatalities first seen last week. WHO said there were more than 10 million new cases and about 60,000 deaths globally. The Western Pacific was the only region where covid-19 increased, with about a third more infections than the previous week. Deaths rose by 22% in the Western Pacific and about 4% in the Middle East, while declining everywhere else.

WHO said the omicron variant remains overwhelmingly dominant worldwide; among virus sequences shared with the world's largest publicly accessible database, more than 99.5% were omicron while only 0.3% were delta. In the last month, none of the other named variants -- including beta, gamma, lambda or mu -- have been reported, although WHO said there were surveillance challenges in many countries.

Numerous countries across Europe including Britain, Sweden and Denmark, have released nearly all their covid-19 restrictions as cases have fallen dramatically while immunization campaigns have progressed. In the U.S., scientists have estimated about 73% of the population is now immune to omicron and that any future spikes of disease will require far less disruptive interventions to control epidemics.

Still, WHO has repeatedly said it is too early to declare the pandemic over and warned that if the coronavirus is allowed to continue spreading, it will have further chances to mutate into a potentially more deadly or transmissible version.

















HONG KONG SPIKE

Some areas, including Hong Kong, are still experiencing spikes of infections. Hong Kong's leader on Wednesday said people's movements may be restricted during mandatory testing this month of the entire population for the coronavirus, as health officials reported a record 55,353 daily infections and over a hundred deaths.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said authorities are still refining the plan, but that there would be no "complete" lockdown that would prevent entry and exit from the city.

"The extent of it must take into account Hong Kong's circumstances and people's needs," she told reporters.

Hong Kong is planning to test its more than 7 million residents as the numbers of covid-19 cases rise in its worst outbreak of the pandemic, linked largely to the omicron variant.

Officials on Wednesday reported 117 deaths, taking the total number above 1,000. About 80% of the deaths have occurred since late December.

"We recorded about 55,000 infections today, which is within our expectation. Recently every two or three days the number of confirmed cases is doubling," said Albert Au, a health officer with the Centre for Health Protection. He said cases have not yet peaked.

U.S. authorities on Wednesday warned Americans against traveling to Hong Kong, with the State Department raising its travel advisory to Level 4 -- Do Not Travel -- because of rising cases and restrictions imposed by the city and mainland China under their "zero-tolerance" policy toward the coronavirus.

"We especially want to note for families considering traveling to or residing in Hong Kong that in some cases, children in Hong Kong who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in isolation until they meet local hospital discharge requirements," the travel advisory said.

The surge is threatening to overwhelm Hong Kong's hospitals, with officials saying they have reached maximum bed capacity and some general wards are being converted into isolation areas.

Public mortuaries have also reached full capacity, and help is being sought from the private sector to store bodies, officials say. The Hospital Authority has also ordered refrigerated containers to temporarily store bodies, health officials said..

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin backed Hong Kong's virus control measures.

Wang said the measures "are necessary, science-based and responsible to effectively prevent and control the epidemic and ensure the health of Hong Kong residents and foreigners in Hong Kong."

"We believe that the relevant measures will further build up the international community's confidence in Hong Kong's epidemic control, ensure Hong Kong's safe and orderly interaction with the international community, and provide a more secure and stable business environment for international investors in Hong Kong," Wang said Wednesday.





People wait to be tested for the coronavirus Wednesday at a testing site in Seoul, South Korea. The World Health Organization said cases dropped by 16% globally last week. (AP/Ahn Young-joon)





