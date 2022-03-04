$1M fund to attract tech developers to Northwest Arkansas

A Fayetteville-based tech startup has established a $1 million investment fund to help attract tech developers to Northwest Arkansas

Mycelium Networks has begun the Mycelium Fund, which will provide free data to local developers and entrepreneurs focused on Internet of Things technology on the Helium network, according to a Thursday release.

The stated goal of the fund is to spur innovation and attract new business development to Northwest Arkansas. Data costs can be prohibitive for new companies, according to Mycelium.

Mycelium has been building a regional test-bed for Internet of Things devices in Northwest Arkansas over the past 18 months and expects to complete it by the end of 2022, the company said.

According to Opensource.com, the Internet of Things refers to interconnected devices that contain sensors that provide data and in some cases being controlled across the Internet. Examples include smart thermostats, smart electric grid components and even vehicle fleets.