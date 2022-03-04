2 principals tender resignations in Siloam Springs





SILOAM SPRINGS -- Two Siloam Springs School District principals tendered their resignations Feb. 15 before the School Board meeting.

Jerrie Price, the principal from Northside Elementary, and Rob Lindley, the principal from Siloam Springs High School, submitted resignations to Superintendent Jody Wiggins citing new opportunities.

Price received an offer for the Arkansas Public School Resource Center as a program coordinator for a new program called H.I.R.E.D., she said in her resignation.

The goal of the program is to develop a coaching model for nine of the smaller Northwest Arkansas school districts with a focus on growing personalized career pathways for students and to also increase teacher professional development through externships with business and industry partners, Price said.

Price's last day will be May 27, she said. After spending her entire life in Siloam Springs, Price said leaving was a very difficult decision to make.

"It's been the most difficult decision I have made in my career," Price said in a follow-up interview. "I know it's God's plan. It's where I will make the most impact."

Lindley said he has spent 33 years in public education, and while he really enjoyed his job, Lindley said he needed to look at his options. Lindley did not say what he would do next, saying only that he would enjoy time playing with his grandchildren.

In his resignation, Lindley said he was grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with a wonderful team and appreciated the opportunity he had to serve in his present capacity for the last three years.

Lindley's last day will be July 1, he said.

"The School District deserves someone who can do the job with energy," Lindley said in a follow-up interview.

Wiggins said he is presently getting feedback from the two schools on what they want to see from their new principals and then conducting interviews.

"We are sorry to see both of them go," Wiggins said. "I wish Rob well in his retirement, and I wish Jerrie well on her new endeavors outside of public education."



