2022 Little Rock Marathon street closures

Here are times and locations for street closures because of the 2022 Little Rock Marathon.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

9:00 a.m. (hard closure) LaHarpe Boulevard will close in both directions, from State Street to President Clinton Avenue through approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

4:00−8:30 a.m. Cumberland northbound at Second Street

5:00−8:30 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street • Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street

5:30−8:30 a.m. President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer/Rock • Second Street westbound at Rock Street

6:00 a.m.−1:00 p.m. Markham Street from Center to Cumberland 6:00 a.m.−2:00 p.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street • Main northbound at Second Street • Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road

7:00− 9:30 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

4:00−9:00 a.m. Cumberland northbound at Second Street

4:00 a.m.−Conclusion of race Barrels, cones on Cantrell from Junior Deputy to Chester 5:00−9:00 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street • Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street

5:00−11:00 a.m. Markham from Center to Cumberland

5:00 a.m.−2:00 p.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street • Main northbound at Second Street

5:00 a.m.−4:00 p.m. Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road 5:00 a.m.−As course clears Cones on Third/Markham from Barton to Kavanaugh • Cones on Riverfront Drive, northbound • Cones on Sixth Street, from Sixth to Roundabout

5:30−8:45 a.m. Broadway Bridge southbound on North Little Rock side • Broadway Bridge northbound on Little Rock side

5:30 a.m.−Conclusion of race Temporary road closures along marathon/half marathon courses 7:30−11:30 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound 7:30 a.m.−12:00 p.m. Chester southbound at Sixth Street

8:00 a.m.−3:00 p.m. Brookwood southbound at Cedar Hill

8:00 a.m.−As course clears Markham/Third Street from Martin Luther King, Jr., to Kavanaugh