2022 Little Rock Marathon street closures

Here are times and locations for street closures because of the 2022 Little Rock Marathon.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
9:00 a.m. (hard closure) LaHarpe Boulevard will close in both directions, from State Street to President Clinton Avenue through approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
4:00−8:30 a.m. Cumberland northbound at Second Street
5:00−8:30 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street • Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street
5:30−8:30 a.m. President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer/Rock • Second Street westbound at Rock Street
6:00 a.m.−1:00 p.m. Markham Street from Center to Cumberland 6:00 a.m.−2:00 p.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street • Main northbound at Second Street • Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road
7:00− 9:30 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
4:00−9:00 a.m. Cumberland northbound at Second Street
4:00 a.m.−Conclusion of race Barrels, cones on Cantrell from Junior Deputy to Chester 5:00−9:00 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street • Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street
5:00−11:00 a.m. Markham from Center to Cumberland
5:00 a.m.−2:00 p.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street • Main northbound at Second Street
5:00 a.m.−4:00 p.m. Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road 5:00 a.m.−As course clears Cones on Third/Markham from Barton to Kavanaugh • Cones on Riverfront Drive, northbound • Cones on Sixth Street, from Sixth to Roundabout
5:30−8:45 a.m. Broadway Bridge southbound on North Little Rock side • Broadway Bridge northbound on Little Rock side
5:30 a.m.−Conclusion of race Temporary road closures along marathon/half marathon courses 7:30−11:30 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound 7:30 a.m.−12:00 p.m. Chester southbound at Sixth Street
8:00 a.m.−3:00 p.m. Brookwood southbound at Cedar Hill
8:00 a.m.−As course clears Markham/Third Street from Martin Luther King, Jr., to Kavanaugh