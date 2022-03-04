3A STATE BOYS BASKETBALL: ‘Tired’ Osceola holds on to knock off Paris

HARRISON -- Osceola's boys were clinging to a two-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, and Seminoles Coach Vernon Wilson could see how exhausted his players were Thursday afternoon.

So he took the risk and told his players to slow things down, and the strategy worked. Osceola held off upset-minded Paris just enough to take a 49-44 victory during the Class 3A state tournament at North Arkansas College.

"It's hard to run fast with tired legs," Wilson said. "We rode on the bus three nights to Rose Bud, and that's 2 1/2 hours because we hadn't been able to stay in a motel. So we've been riding -- probably more than any other team.

"I've been coaching 25 years, so I know when my guys are tired. We weren't moving like we usually move, and even in our shootaround and our stretching we weren't able to get loose. Our legs are just tight from the ride. I'm tired, and I usually have more energy than this."

Osceola (26-4) never trailed after the Seminoles ran off eight consecutive points and took a 40-33 lead on a bucket by 6-7 forward Daylen Love with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Paris (20-13), however, pulled within 42-37 before the third quarter ended, and the Eagles made it a 44-42 game on Mequiel Ellingberg's bucket inside with 4:40 remaining.

Paris, however, didn't score again until Jude Simmons picked up a layup with 2 seconds remaining. Osceola, meanwhile, picked up a bucket and a free throw from Love and a layup from Richard High that banked high off the backboard before going through the rim with 30 seconds left.

"I felt like if we were to keep running, they were going to get us," Wilson said. "We were up, and we've used that strategy before when we weren't tired and won a game. We just had to do what was best to win the game. This is survive and advance."

Paris owned a 26-23 halftime lead, but Osceola was able to move in front 29-28 after Love's bucket with 5:34 left in the third quarter. It was the first of five lead changes, with the Seminoles finally going ahead for good on their string of eight consecutive points.

Love finished with 16 points for Osceola, which moves on to Saturday's 8:30 p.m. game against either Drew Central or Central Arkansas Christian, while AJ Harris added 10. Ellingberg and Juan Santos each had nine points for Paris.

ELKINS 58,

ROSE BUD 47

Jeremiah Shackelford's three-pointer to end the third quarter put Elkins ahead to stay, and Braedon Welch's strong fourth-quarter outing allowed the Elks to move on to Sunday's quarterfinal round.

Shackelford's buzzer-beater snapped a 29-29 tie, but Rose Bud was able to pull within a point on two occasions early in the fourth quarter. Elkins (28-4) then slowly pulled away thanks to Welch as the senior guard scored 13 of his 17 points over the final 8 minutes.

Aiden Underdown had 25 points to lead the Elks, who advance to a 2:30 p.m. game Sunday against either Episcopal Collegiate or Lake Village. Rece Hipp have five three-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Rose Bud, followed by Jared Wray with 10.

DUMAS 44, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 29

Dumas scored the game's first 13 points and held off a comeback threat early in the third quarter to defeat Jacksonville Lighthouse in Thursday's late game.

The Bobcats (27-3) didn't allow a bucket until the final minute of the first quarter and went on to own a 19-12 halftime cushion. The Wolves (18-18) added another basket early in the third quarter to pull within five, only to have Dumas go on a 12-0 run -- punctuated by a Tommy Reddick dunk -- and put its lead into double digits for good.

Reddick had 16 points and Mike Reddick added 14 for the Bobcats, who advance to Sunday's 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal game. Hendrick Jones finished with 17 for Jacksonville Lighthouse.