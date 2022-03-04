3A STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bergman continues to roll to 40th victory

HARRISON -- James Halitzka knew he had a special group with Bergman's girls, but the thought of a 40-win season still boggles his mind.

And they're not just victories. All of them have been double-digit decisions.

Kara Ponder had five three-pointers to lead the Lady Panthers' perimeter shooting performance Thursday afternoon as Bergman (40-0) rolled to a 63-31 decision over Hoxie during the Class 3A state tournament at North Arkansas College.

"Nobody ever imagines to be 40-0 at any point of the season," Halitzka said. "To be honest, if we had the option, I would rather have one or two losses right now. Now, we just have to roll with it and play with the hand we've been dealt.

"But this group, they handle that kind of pressure well. If we lose at any point in the state tournament, it's just because we happened to get outplayed. They've handled this pressure before. This group was the first undefeated junior high team in Bergman history, so they've been there before."

The Lady Panthers put their perimeter game to work by hitting 13 shots from beyond the arc, above their average of 9.2 three-pointers per game. Hoxie (18-12) was within 16-11 after one quarter, and Jaecie Brown's three-pointer pulled the Lady Mustangs with two to start the second quarter.

Ponder then hit consecutive three-pointers to start a string of eight unanswered points. She later hit another one from beyond the arc and gave the Lady Panthers a 30-19 halftime cushion.

Bergman made its big move when it closed out the third quarter with nine unanswered points and stretched its lead to a 48-26 margin. Karsen Edwards and Maddi Holt then began the fourth with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ponder's fifth from beyond the arc made it a 60-28 game and forced the running clock into effect.

Holt, who picked up two early fouls, scored 10 of her 20 points in the third quarter, and Edwards added 10 for Bergman, which advanced to Sunday's 1 p.m. quarterfinal game. Brown scored 12 of Hoxie's first 16 points and finished with 14, while Bailey Prater added 10.

CENTERPOINT 64,

CAC 63, OT

Monika Flores hit two free throws with 20.4 seconds remaining in overtime, then made a steal in CAC's frontcourt in the closing moments to preserve Centerpoint's come-from-behind victory.

Flores, whose bucket with 33 seconds remaining tied the game at 55-55 and forced overtime, hit two free throws with 55.2 seconds remaining and gave the Lady Knights (29-2) their first lead since early in the first quarter. CAC (22-11) regained the lead when Ava Knoedl drove the lane and banked in a shot with 34 seconds on the clock.

Flores drove to the basket and was fouled, then hit both free throws. CAC got the ball into the front court, but Flores leaped high to pick off a pass and dribbled until the clock expired.

Marlee Bright had 25 points and Flores 22 for Centerpoint, which returns to action at 4 p.m. Sunday. Riley Bryant led CAC with 30 points, while Knoedl added 15 and Livian Burton chipped in 10.

CLINTON 66, DANVILLE 45

Reese McDonald scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half as Clinton pulled away from Dumas and rolled to a victory.

McDonald and Kylie Lasater combined for 13 points in the third quarter as the Lady Yellowjackets (27-4) used a 14-6 run and stretched their eight-point lead into a 47-31 margin. McDonald continued the hot hand with 13 of Clinton's 19 points over the last eight minutes.

Alexa Booher added 12 points and Lasater finished with 11 points for Clinton, which returns to action with a 7 p.m. game Saturday. Jaylene Tolbert led Danville (13-13) with 21 points, followed by Lydia Stanley with 11.