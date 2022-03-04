Accreditation panel removes Arkansas Baptist College from probation

The Higher Learning Commission has reaffirmed the accreditation of Arkansas Baptist College, citing an improved financial outlook in removing it from probationary status.

Colleges must be accredited to participate in federal financial aid programs for their students, and the historically Black college had been on probation with the Higher Learning Commission since February 2019.

"The College is on a good path, and we could not be more pleased to have the probation lifted," interim President Regina Favors said in an email Thursday. The Little Rock college this past fall enrolled 413 students, according to state data.

Trustees for the Chicago-based accreditation group met Feb. 24-25, and a letter dated Wednesday described the college's status.

The letter stated the college "expects excess revenue of $4,393,548 for fiscal year 2022," with smaller projected surpluses for the school's next three fiscal years. The projection is for a surplus of $949,916 in fiscal year 2023, $1,555,077 in fiscal year 2024, and $1,920,877 in fiscal year 2025, according to the letter.

It's an apparent financial turnaround, as a letter from the commission a year ago stated the college lacked financial resources and that the school's assets ran in the red by more than $4.6 million as of June 30, 2019.

"The College is working diligently to increase the enrollment of students in the College which helps the financial status of the College, since we are an enrollment driven institution," Favors said when asked what has contributed to the financial rebound.

Favors also noted the college's application to take part in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, "which is a four year program which will greatly affect retention," she said. The college is also looking to expand its online programs, Favors said.

The three-page letter dated Wednesday, addressed to Favors, stated that $30 million in debt had been cleared away, though the college still has outstanding payments due to the U.S. Department of Education.

In 2014, the college obtained a $30 million loan from the U.S. Department of Education related to construction debt.

The Higher Learning Commission's letter dated Wednesday stated that the college "received notice that its debt of $30,035,000 had been cancelled, leaving only $1,548,073 owed to the U.S. Department of Education for past financial aid errors."

Favors said the debt was forgiven by the Education Department.

The Higher Learning Commission's letter also noted a recent decrease to 21% in what's known as the school's student loan default rate, "a significant decrease from the 37% previously reported."

While the letter made clear that the college is "no longer out of compliance" with accreditation criteria, it also said that it meets "with concerns" certain criteria related to the college having enough resources.

"The Institution continues to lack consistent leadership in the roles of President and Chief Financial Officer, two key positions in maintaining long-term financial sustainability," the letter states.

Carlos Clark, formerly the college's president, on Wednesday filed a wrongful-termination lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Clark, in court documents, states that he's seeking "damages as a result of the breach of contract" and also that "he be reinstated to the position."

The letter Wednesday from the Higher Learning Commission also states that the college "lacks financial monitoring systems that would improve its ability to both engage in rigorous financial oversight and use financial data as part of its efforts to monitor the progress of the strategic plan."

The Higher Learning Commission is requiring that the college submit an interim report no later than September 2023, according to the letter.