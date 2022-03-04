All connected

While I was in seminary, the Berlin Wall came down, and the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, but its demise brought deprivation and a leadership void. Thus in 1992, my small rural churches in south Arkansas responded by sending food boxes to hungry Russians.

And, in 1993, my boss, Rev. Vic Nixon, walked into my office and asked, "How would you like to go to Russia?" Our denomination was offering its global support and connectedness.

We arrived late on a Sunday evening, snow was lightly falling, and St. Basil's Orthodox Cathedral was in view, right on Red Square. It was beautiful and surreal.

Days later, our group drove past the Russian White House. Black powder burns, from an attempted takeover known as the October Coup, stained the edifice.

Those marks signaled the new Russia was in trouble; struggling people in a collapsed state unable to provide basics. Thus, one of the goals of that first trip and subsequent trips was to model what a civil society looks like.

The Methodists of Arkansas began a sustained initiative to build relationships and support the rebirth of the Methodists in Russia, not seen since the 1921 famine. These exchanges began one path to support civil organizations to build a society including advocacy groups, professional associations, churches, and cultural institutions.

In 1995, I met a woman philosopher who was also a pastor of the church that would become our sister congregation in Ekaterinburg. The church had a local prison ministry that shamed us into doing more work with the incarcerated in Arkansas. Eventually, the inmates of Men's Prison #2 painted a mural of Petit Jean Mountain on their chapel wall. Somehow, this Arkansas icon represented freedom.

The future of Russia still looked positive, but soon the nation's power vacuum gave way to oligarchic and authoritarian tendencies, an increase in government corruption, and the rise of crime syndicates.

About 10 years after my first trip to Russia, I was standing on the steps of my new urban church in Little Rock. Worshipers had filed out, and a young Black man was walking down the sidewalk. I am a pastor, so I say "Howdy" to everyone.

The young man replied, "Hey. I'm Terrell." He was a student at nearby Philander Smith College and had spent a summer in Russia through a young adult program sponsored by the United Methodist Church.

Not long after I met Terrell, I married my husband. A month later, we ended up in Moscow at a bipartisan conference for members of Congress. To my delight, Dr. James Billington, the Librarian of Congress and a Russia scholar, spoke about the importance of building a civil society in Russia. He enthusiastically cited the Methodist relationship building as the best example of how Americans could support the Russians.That was 2003.

From the time I met Terrell, our church followed his journeys, from the Peace Corps in Georgia to grad school in Illinois. A church member taught Terrell, a Detroit native, how to drive. Another pastor helped him get a camera for his next adventure as a Fulbright Fellow in Ukraine.

Even after I left that church and Terrell moved to New York to pursue his journalism career, he had already become one of mine. He usually calls me on Mother's Day, and it is humbling.

Clearly, the movement toward a greater civil society and a functioning democracy didn't take place in Russia. Instead, an authoritarian-style former KGB leader, Vladimir Putin, rose to power. Since 1999, when Putin was national security adviser for Boris Yeltsin, he has sought to restore the USSR by attempting to invade or grab breakaway forces in Kosovo, and more recently, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine--again.

These past few weeks, two diverse threads of my life experience and people I admire and love have come together.

One of those threads is my dear Russian friend, the pastor/scholar, now middle-aged like me, both of us children of the Cold War. We worked toward greater human understanding through our churches. I recall the many times we sat in Russian and American homes, singing Beatles' songs. We shared the same values, even if it is not reflected in what her country's president is doing to Ukraine.

When I sent my friend a message this week, she responded, telling me she was shocked and upset in a way she's never been, sending us her love, and tears.

The other thread is the younger Black American man from Detroit, who has a second home and friends in Ukraine and a few proud "relatives" in Arkansas. He is a man who, by his very presence, taught me and people in other parts of the world what being fully human means. Although he is covering the war, doing very dangerous work in Ukraine, he is full of curiosity, compassion and kindness.

Terrell's reports have been popping up in U.S. media outlets and on his Twitter feed. He's telling stories of people who are being attacked, displaced, and fighting for their freedom.

But, then I see the Russian art in my home, paintings from faraway friends, carved art from inmates, and check for word from my Russian friend. I think about the Russians I know who would never support this war.

I believe in the power of love because I have seen two people with very different backgrounds who give love to those not like them, people who know pain, suffering, and resilience. I don't know what will happen as Ukraine fights, as NATO and the UN work toward solutions, but I know that we should not believe we are removed from what strangers are experiencing. We really are all in this together.

Rev. Betsy Singleton Snyder is a mother, author, and senior pastor at Pinnacle View United Methodist Church in Little Rock.