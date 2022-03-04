Arkansas’ high school graduation rate dips to 88.5%, annual School Report Card indicates

Arkansas’ four-year high school graduation rate fell slightly to 88.5% in the 2020-21 covid-marred school year as compared to 88.8 % the preceding year.

The statewide graduation rate and the rates for each of the state’s high schools are contained in the 2021 Arkansas School Report Card, which was released Friday by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The 2021 annual report includes — in addition to four- and five-year graduation percentages — data in multiple categories. Those categories include attendance, enrollment, discipline, Advanced Placement exam results, per student expenditures, teacher education levels and college-going rates.

The huge amount of data is for all the public schools and districts, starting with the Academics Plus Charter Schools and ending with the Yellville-Summit School District.

More information is available at myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov and at bit.ly/3MkAp0Z.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.




