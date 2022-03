Arkansas, circa 1915: The car bears an Arkansas tag, the location unknown. The people were aboard a rather pricey car made by the Willys-Overland Co. of Toledo, Ohio, that was advertised at $1,075 — about twice the cost of the Ford Model T. The woman with her hand on the car door wrote, "You see here we are. Did not know the man was going to snap. ... We are just from church."

