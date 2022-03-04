The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 3, 2022

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-141. Jermey A. Parnell v. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Office of Child Support Enforcement, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Reversed and remanded. Wood, J., concurs. Wynne, J., dissents.

CV-21-382. Husia Harkuf v. Leah Marony, Records Supervisor, Arkansas Department of Correction; Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-17-85. Ronald Anthony Antoniello v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis denied; petition for writ of habeas corpus dismissed; and petition to correct an illegal sentence denied.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-21-477. Roddie Lynn Golden v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition for writ of mandamus. Petition granted.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-20-590. Gary Brown v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-07-1080. Deandra Stephenson v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion to amend petition to reinvest jurisdiction; motion for appointment of counsel. Petition denied and motion to amend treated as an amended petition and denied; motion for appointment of counsel moot