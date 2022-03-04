ASUN MEN'S TOURNAMENT
JACKSONVILLE 79,
CENTRAL ARKANSAS 69
The University of Central Arkansas (11-20) wrapped up its season Thursday night with a loss to Jacksonville (20-9) at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla., in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament.
Foul trouble plagued the Bears' starting five, as Darious Hall fouled out, and Jared Chatham, Collin Cooper and Eddy Kayouloud all finished with four fouls. Hall had a team-high 18 points, and Kayouloud had 17, while Chatham had 15.
Bryce Workman finished with a game-high 21 points for the Dolphins, who advanced to Saturday's semifinals.
ASUN men’s glance
At higher-seeded schools
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Jacksonville 79, Central Arkansas 69
Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67
Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47
Bellarmine 81, Florida Gulf Coast 68
SATURDAY’S GAMES
All times Central
Jacksonville St. vs. Jacksonville, noon
Liberty vs. Bellarmine, noon