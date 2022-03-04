ASUN MEN'S TOURNAMENT

JACKSONVILLE 79,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 69

The University of Central Arkansas (11-20) wrapped up its season Thursday night with a loss to Jacksonville (20-9) at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla., in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament.

Foul trouble plagued the Bears' starting five, as Darious Hall fouled out, and Jared Chatham, Collin Cooper and Eddy Kayouloud all finished with four fouls. Hall had a team-high 18 points, and Kayouloud had 17, while Chatham had 15.

Bryce Workman finished with a game-high 21 points for the Dolphins, who advanced to Saturday's semifinals.





ASUN men’s glance

At higher-seeded schools

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67

Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47

Bellarmine 81, Florida Gulf Coast 68

SATURDAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Jacksonville St. vs. Jacksonville, noon

Liberty vs. Bellarmine, noon



