Auto exec throws in lot with e-car charging effort

A longtime executive of fossil-fuel automobiles has thrown his lot in with Charge Enterprises, a company that is betting that the trickle of electric vehicles hitting American roads will turn into a steady flow this year.

Charge Enterprises want to help those vehicles stay charged. It is offering a nationwide soup-to-nuts service that provides siting, planning, permitting and construction of EV charging stations.

"The sexy stuff is the vehicles themselves," said Mark LaNeve, who, after a brief retirement from traditional automobile manfacturing, went to work at Charge. "Obviously."

"Tesla's been dominant, but now everybody else is getting into the fray," said LaNeve, who is based in Chicago. "And there's a lot of excitement around the new Hummer, Mustang Mach-E, Ford Lightning, the Silverado and Rivians. People are starting to pay attention to the chargers, too. But no one pays any attention to this: You've got to install this stuff. You've got to engineer it, and we think it's a huge business if done right and done at scale."

LaNeve, 62, made his bones in an industry powered by fossil fuels. A onetime C-suite sales and marketing star at Cadillac and Ford and, for three years, Volvo's North American chief executive, he joined Charge last year. The company, based in New York, has expanded its initial focus -- building out wireless communications infrastructure -- with its EV push.

"I basically ran sales and marketing at General Motors and Ford -- Big Three, Fortune 100 companies -- and enjoyed it immensely," LaNeve, now Charge's president, said during a recent interview. "Got to do things I never dreamed of, frankly. But about four years ago, we had a Tesla in the fleet at Ford. As a kind of a traditional war horse in the auto industry, I didn't want to like it. I'm like, 'What's going on here?' And I had it for about three days and, I've got to tell you, I freaking loved it. And I told everybody there, 'Guys, this is the future.'"

Rick Wagoner, the former GM chairman who is on the board of ChargePoint Holdings, which operates charging stations nationally, introduced LaNeve to Andrew Fox, one of Charge's founders and its chief executive. LaNeve sensed an opportunity.

The $7.5 billion allocated for charging stations in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year, he said, only increased his optimism.

With carmakers and state and federal government entities increasingly looking to combat carbon emissions with electric vehicles, one of the major sticking points to their widespread adoption remains the nation's undersized and spotty charging infrastructure. That concern was reflected in the infrastructure bill's call for 500,000 additional EV chargers.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are 51,000 (overnight or workday) Level 2 chargers in service in the United States, and only 7,045 Level 3 fast chargers, of which 1,400 are part of Tesla's supercharging network. (Level 1 charging for the current and future generations of EVs is painfully slow.)

Fox, who founded the company in 2003 with Craig Denson and Kenneth Orr, compared the current moment in EV charging to one that faced cellphone makers 35-plus years ago. "Just as cellphone utilization was starting out -- when utilization was relatively low and they were still a novelty item -- over the next 30 years we believe that the infrastructure for EV charging is going to mimic the range coverage that you have now with the cellphone industry," he said.

Samuel Abuelsamid, principal analyst with Guidehouse Insights, an advisory firm specializing in infrastructure, agrees. "There's certainly a big, addressable market for this type of service," he said. "This whole area is something that's going to be critically important, as you've got all these automakers making huge plans to build and hopefully sell millions of EVs in the next five to 10 years."

While many current EV owners tend to be affluent and can arrange to do most of their charging off street and overnight in their own garages with slower Level 2 chargers, Abuelsamid noted, "the vast majority of Americans don't ever buy a new vehicle in their lifetime -- about three and a half times as many used vehicles are sold every year as new."

"As you grow the EV market, more of them move into the used vehicle market," he continued. "A lot of these customers are not going to be able to charge at home. They will need public charging infrastructure. So you need to build that out. And companies like Charge are going to be important -- helping to figure out where can you locate chargers, especially for DC fast charging, where you need quite a bit of electrical capacity going into the location."

Securing regulatory approvals and reliable local contractors also is necessary, he said.

Deciding to piggyback charging onto Charge's cellular communications business was a crucial move, said Fox, 49.

"EV charging is a separate infrastructure, but we didn't want to vaporize a ton of investor dollars to build this business," he said. "And so we've acquired companies that were providing infrastructure services for telecommunication, because it turns out maybe it's not the exact same worker, but it's the same type of work, running cables."

Reporting earnings of $357 million in the first three quarters of 2021, Charge now trades over the counter (as CRGE) but is uplisting to Nasdaq. In January, Charge also added EV Group Holdings, which focuses on real estate assets for commercial fleet operators needing charging depots, to its portfolio.

Like LaNeve, who grew up as the son and grandson of steelworkers in Beaver Falls, Pa, Fox, raised in the New York City borough of Queens, credits blue-collar roots -- his father was a union electrician -- for his approach to business.

"We want to service and pull the whole country into EV," he said. "And so we've got this unglamorous work to do."

Fox and LaNeve anticipate that 8 million to 10 million chargers will be installed across the country over the next 15 or so years. They foresee a constantly changing parade of new technologies and a broad array of places where charging stations might be located, including hotels, supermarkets, health clubs and office buildings.

"There's going to be a lot of interesting partners and models" that emerge, LaNeve said. "But if you think about a gas station," he said, "it's got 10 pumps. When do they make a move that two of those become fast chargers?"