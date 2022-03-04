Bland bats

‘The Batman’

83 Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson

Director: Matt Reeves

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 2 hours, 55 minutes

Playing theatrically

We've now been at this long enough that you can pick and choose your favorite flavor of Batperson, as if you were standing at a Haagen-Dazs counter: Maybe you like the classic version with some inventive imagery? Then Tim Burton's 1989 number starring Michael Keaton should do the trick. More into long philosophical discourse and jumpy timelines with your Bats? By all means, fully embrace Christopher Nolan's triumvirate of lengthy, portentous treatises from the aughts, starring Christian Bale. Maybe you are a less dour type, and like Batdude full of kampy kanniptions: If that sounds like your bag, then you can sit in the theater for Joel Schumacher's 1997 version, starring George Clooney (there will be plenty of empty seats). If, for some reason, you prefer your Batman to seem groggy, unhappy, and vaguely embarrassed, you can always opt for the droopy Ben Affleck-led adaptation from just a few years ago.

For this version, "The Batman," coming to us via Matt Reeves ("War for the Planet of the Apes"), we have a bit of an amalgamation between previous incarnations: Imagine the caped crusader as envisioned by Travis Bickle, and filmed through someone's scummy basement apartment window. Take Nolan's aforementioned elongated running time and penchant for Cliff's Notes Kierkegaard, Burton's thrill for costumey kink -- and more than a little atmospheric juice snatched from David Fincher's "Se7en" -- and you've got a decent sense of what sitting through almost three hours of Reeves' vision entails.

The film begins, as many often do, with a murder. This time of the sitting Mayor of Gotham City, by a begoggled, gimp-masked perp known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). He's the type of killer who plans incredibly complicated crime scenes, replete with spray painted slogans ("No More Lies," "The Sins of the Father"), perfectly placed murder weapons, and exquisitely curated vintage greeting cards addressed to "The Batman" with a host of cyphers, somehow meticulously planning out each detail such that everything falls into perfect place.

As the Riddler heightens his murder game, killing high-level Gotham City bureaucrats in a wide variety of over-the-tops ways -- he straps a neck bomb over the head of DA Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), and sends him in a car careening into the funeral of the Mayor -- Batman (Robert Pattinson) begins to realize his whole "fear my wrath" approach with bad guys (when asked by one perp who he is, Bats helpfully responds by spitting "I ... am ... vengeance!" before pasting him) might have a palpable downside. Such as when psychopaths like the Riddler see in him a kindred spirit of justice.

With more unscrupulous officials being taken down, Bats eventually turns to help from Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), who works at a slinky club that caters to the rich, powerful, and venal -- including mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and his right-hand stooge, Oswald Cobblepot (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell) -- in an attempt to get the truth behind the Riddler's many claims of corruption. As these things tend to go, the Riddler's scheme rises in body count and tension until his full plan comes into focus, laying siege on Gotham and forcing Batman to reconsider his choices before everything goes to hell on a batterang.

At this point, the iconic character's status in the zeitgeist is firmly established (next to Superman and Spider-Man, Bats would most certainly be the most recognized comic book character in the world), but this firm familiarity can also lead to the films' greatest weakness: There's a laboriousness to establishing what this particular adaptation will do with the famous bat-accouterments, such as the aforementioned batterang (this version is actually pinned to his chest, over the bat symbol), and the batmobile (a dark-hued muscle car, like a flame-spitting GTO at a street race), and how they fit into the bat-vibe of the bat-movie in this particular iteration.

Pattinson, all pale and gaunt, provides peak-emo soulfulness, for a character so ill-defined in Reeves' and Peter Craig's script, it's almost entirely dependent on our prior knowledge of Bruce Wayne -- rich, lonely, vengeful -- to establish him ("They think I hide in the shadows. I am the shadows!"). Ditto, Kravitz's Catwoman, who seems to exist out of nowhere (does she have actual powers, and, if so, how might she have acquired them?) to give Bats an accomplice and possible love interest. Despite the actors' work -- they actually have pretty good chemistry, as it happens -- the characters are like tracings from someone else's pen-and-ink drawings.

This sort of Intellectual Property prison, with fans demanding identical sorts of adventures for their childhood heroes or otherwise fueling their wrath (see the angry Star Wars kids tearing into Rian Johnson's fantastic "The Last Jedi"), locks these stories in an endlessly repeating cycle, ad nauseam. This is exactly why DC and Marvel have gone to such great lengths in the last couple of decades, with alternate realities, different multiverses, and stand-alone miniseries against canon, to create space enough to re-imagine some of their regular heavies in ways hitherto unrealized.

Say what you will about Nolan's vision of Bats, but he was able to adjust the character's backstory enough to carve out a slightly different vision. Reeves offers little resistance to the character's established bonafides -- in pre-publicity, there was much emphasis on how this was more of a detective story than action showcase, but the Riddler's incessant manipulations ensure that any detail left at the crime scene is all part of his grand scheme, making the film less a mystery story than a trail of highly curated breadcrumbs.

The shame of it is Reeves' hewing to all those established norms negates the elements of the film that do feel more revelatory (Dano's Riddler, before he's unmasked, is an inspired bat-villain, perplexing, peculiar, and creepy beyond measure), creating a kind of mish-mash of ideas rather than an engaging whole. Similarly, the film's art direction might be something to behold (and the costume department certainly earned its keep), but Reeves' bland storytelling, and uninspired action choreography, do little to change the film's faltering trajectory.

Bat-fans will no doubt flock to the theater in droves, and will likely thrill at each revelation of bat-dom iconography, but I can't imagine this film will live much beyond its initial release schedule. I imagine it will do fine at the box office, but leave very little trace of itself behind for fans to savor in subsequent years. Given all the time, money, and excitement squandered on the project, I would call that something of a missed bat-opportunity.