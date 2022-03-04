Blytheville tops Wildcats again

Watson Chapel and Blytheville were seeded differently from last year's 4A boys basketball state tournament, but the Chickasaws were hardly at a disadvantage.

Two days after settling for fourth place in the East Region tournament, Blytheville returned to the form that led to a 14-0 conference record and eliminated Watson Chapel for the second year in a row, 50-39, late Thursday at Magnolia High School.

The Wildcats, seeded second out of the South Region, finished the season 20-10. Blytheville (26-7) advanced to play Farmington in the quarterfinal round.

The Wildcats had a second-round bye in last year's state playoffs but lost to the Chickasaws in Morrilton. This time, the Chickasaws needed a little more time to pull away, leading 7-6 after one quarter and 18-12 at halftime.

Statistics from Thursday's game were not immediately available.

PINE BLUFF TO FACE VILONIA TODAY

In Sheridan, Vilonia turned some heads and stunned 5A-Central Conference runner-up Maumelle for a 70-60 win in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

That means Vilonia (18-10) will take on Pine Bluff (20-7) in today's quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play either Jonesboro or Sylvan Hills at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round.

5A BOYS TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday -- Russellville 66, Jacksonville 57; Little Rock Parkview 72, Greenwood 29; Pine Bluff 69, Greene County Tech 42

Wednesday -- Jonesboro 65, Hot Springs High 26; Marion 65, Hot Springs Lakeside 41; Lake Hamilton 64, West Memphis 54

Thursday -- Vilonia 70, Maumelle 60; Sylvan Hills 47, Siloam Springs 39; Russellville vs. Marion, late

Today -- Parkview vs. Lake Hamilton, 2:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff vs. Vilonia, 5:30 p.m.; Jonesboro vs. Sylvan Hills, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday -- Semifinals, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

5A GIRLS TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday -- Greenwood 56, Parkview 35; Jacksonville 60, Russellville 55; Paragould 49, Lake Hamilton 38

Wednesday -- Jonesboro 68, Sheridan 33; West Memphis 66, El Dorado 52; Marion 57, Lakeside 27

Thursday -- Little Rock Christian Academy 62, Siloam Springs 42; Vilonia 46, Benton 37; Greenwood 47, West Memphis 46

Today -- Jacksonville vs. Marion, 1 p.m.; Paragould vs. LRCA-Siloam Springs winner, 4 p.m.; Jonesboro vs. Vilonia, 7 p.m.

Saturday -- Semifinals, noon and 6 p.m.