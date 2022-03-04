boys Roundups

BOYS

CLASS 2A BOYS

DIERKS 57, MARSHALL 48

Dierks(29-2) used a fast finish to overcome a slow start Thursday and ran past Marshall in the first round at Junction City.

Marshall (21-11) started strong, opening a quick 10-4 advantage midway in the first quarter. The lead stretched to 32-21 at the half after a three-pointer by Max Beavers.

The Outlaws opened the third with a 15-4 run, capped by Andrew Hill's alley-oop dunk and a three-pointer by Evan Starwalt, which tied the score 36-36 with 1:50 left in the third. Starwalt hit another three-pointer to end the third and one more to start the fourth, putting Dierks up 42-38.

A 7-0 spurt pushed the advantage to 49-40. Austin Mack had a layup before Hill threw down his fourth dunk of the game. Mack's three-point play ended the run with 4:30 left to play.

Mack led Dierks with 20 points with Hill adding 14 and Starwalt 11.

Payton Depriest led the Bobcats with 18 points. Beavers scored 14 and Bryce Griffin contributed 10.





MARKED TREE 71,

OZARK MOUNTAIN 48

Willie Marshall's 27 points helped extend the season for Marked Tree (28-1).

B.J. Marshall tallied 18 points and Donny Childs chipped in with 10 points for the Indians, winners of 27 in a row.

Aiden Fletcher scored 15 points for Ozark Mountain (22-18). Ethan Brumley had 11 points and both Marcus Bunch and Keegan Middleton contributed 10 points.

WONDERVIEW 80,

DERMOTT 46

Sam Reynolds poured in 27 points as the Daredevils (36-2) crushed the Rams.

Caleb Squires responded with 17 points and both Tyler Gottsponers and Dillon Gangluff ended with 11 points each for the Daredevils, who led 41-31 at the half but enjoyed a 39-15 scoring edge in the second half.

Zantavious Jones had 12 points for Dermott (21-15).