Burks runs 4.55 at Scouting Combine

Former Arkansas All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash on Thursday to finish around the middle of the pack among 40 wide receivers in that drill at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Burks was timed in 4.55 in his first run and came in at 4.5 on his second, though his official time was posted at 4.55 on NFL.com's coverage of the event. The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah rated Burks his No. 14 prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Former Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton sizzled with a 4.21, a combine record that edged the 4.22 run by Washington's John Ross in 2017. Ohio State's Olave ran a 4.26, the third-fastest time in combine history, while North Dakota State's Christian Watson posted a 4.28.

Former Arkansas wideout Mike Woods, who finished his career at Oklahoma, was 14th in the broad jump at 10 feet, 5 inches, while Burks tied Ole Miss' Dontario Drummond at 21st with a 10-2.

Burks, a 6-2, 225-pounder from Warren, also tested with a 33-inch vertical jump. A clip of Burks catching passes in the cross-the-field gauntlet drill showed no misses for the top prospect, who was measured with 9 7/8 inch hands.

Testing continues through Sunday with former Razorbacks Myron Cunningham, John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Montaric Brown, in that order, going through the paces.



