Class 2A girls state basketball tournament roundups

CLASS 2A AT JUNCTION CITY

QUITMAN 52, FORDYCE 32

Fourth-seeded Quitman controlled from start to finish and shocked No. 1 seed Fordyce.

Taylor Hooten led Quitman (28-5) with 16 points. Silver Mulliniks scored 11 and Katelyn Black chipped in 10 for the Lady Panthers, who led 32-20 at the half and 44-29 going into the fourth.

Fordyce (29-6) was led by Sanaa Bailey's nine points.

MELBOURNE 72, GURDON 18

The Lady Bearkatz (31-0) used a 32-0 run to blow open the game against Gurdon. Melbourne led 16-13 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The Lady Go-Devils didn't score again until Ashley Blaylock's free throw with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

By that point, Melbourne had built a 48-14 cushion.

Kenley McCarn had four three-pointers and led the Lady Bearkatz with 19 points. Kaylee Love scored 16 points.

Blaylock led Gurdon with 14.

CLASS 1A AT MORRILTON

KINGSTON 61,

RURAL SPECIAL 49

Renee Pittman had 18 points for Kingston (28-8), which quelled a second-half rally to advance.

Jaidyn Hood scored 13 points, Lila Hartness added 11 points for the Lady Yellowjackets, who led 39-24 at halftime.

Rayleigh Turner finished with 21 points and Kylan Stevens had 13 points for Rural Special (17-13).

MAMMOTH SPRING 68, COUNTY LINE 24

Adrianna Corbett tallied a game-high 17 points as Mammoth Spring (33-7) rolled in its tournament opener.

Brynn Washam scored 11 points and Megyn Upton countered with 10 points for the Lady Bears, who ran out to a 28-6 first-quarter lead.

Maddie Phillips totaled seven points to lead County Line (19-21).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 58,

EMERSON 16

A.J. Person scored 15 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (30-3), which easily advanced.

Dessie McCarty also had 15 points while Marlee Roby added 12 points for the Lady Warhawks, who led 36-10 at halftime.

Corneisha Griffin finished with 10 points for Emerson (18-17).