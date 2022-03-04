Classes on irrigation, water management set

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture irrigation team will host a series of irrigation and water management schools for Arkansas producers seeking to reduce their water use in 2022. Classes include one in Stuttgart on March 15.

"The schools are small groups with short instruction periods and include practical exercises," said Chris Henry, associate professor and water management engineer for the Division of Agriculture.

Three Surge and Soil Moisture Sensor Schools are currently scheduled, but instructors will offer additional schools upon request, according to a news release.

The schools will cover use, layout and programming of surge valves for different soil types and conditions and will provide participants with the basics of soil moisture sensors, as well as instruction on how to use them to schedule irrigation.

Participants will make a set of Watermark sensors, a slide hammer installation tool and a manual reader, which are needed to properly install soil moisture sensors. Instructors will demonstrate how to properly use and program Surge Valves through hands-on exercises.

Surge and Soil Moisture Sensor schools each run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They will be held on the following dates at these sites:

⦁ March 15 – Stuttgart – Rice Research and Extension Center. To register, contact Grant Beckwith (870) 673-0070, Phil Horton at (870) 659-2058, or Russ Parker at (870) 636-1329.

⦁ March 8 – Jonesboro – Craighead County Extension Office. To register, contact Branon Thiesse or Chris Grimes at (870) 933-4565, or Russ Parker at (870) 636-1329.

⦁ March 10 – Colt – Pine Tree Experiment Station. To register, contact Rick Wimberley at (870) 238-5745, Jenna Martin at (870) 261-1730, or Russ Parker at (870) 636-1329.

Registration is free. If a participant wants to build the sensors, supplies cost $500. Registration is required two days before the scheduled school. The cost covers four sensors, a slide hammer installation tool and a manual reader. Industry sponsors have provided a significant discount on the supplies needed to get started with sensors so that participants can get the tools needed to use sensors effectively for irrigation.

"The school is designed for those that want to use sensors in 2022," Henry said. "We will prepare participants with all of the items needed so they can walk out the door and install and use sensors on their farm."

The number of participants for each school is limited to 20 people. To have a school hosted in an area, contact a county extension office.

The Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board, Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the Natural Resource Conservation Service support the school.

