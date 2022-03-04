COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Delce strikes out 10 in 6-1 Arkansas win

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas scored six unanswered runs and Chenise Delce struck out 10 in the Razorbacks' 6-1 victory over Missouri State on Thursday evening at Bogle Park, securing Coach Courtney Deifel's 200th program win.

Deifel, now in her seventh season at the University of Arkansas, was quick to thank others for helping reach the milestone.

"This is a dream," Defiel said. "I'm really fortunate to work with an awesome staff, and this was a collective 200 for us. I just absolutely love it here. I love Arkansas, I love the department, I love [Athletic Director] Hunter [Yurachek], and the community that supports Arkansas.

"I just don't know that there's a better job. It's really fun to get 200, and I'm looking forward to a lot more."

Missouri State grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Alex Boze drove in a run with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs.

But Delce, who transferred from Tulsa, eventually worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam by allowing no additional runs. The redshirt junior from Oklahoma City tossed a complete game, allowing three hits over seven innings. She struck out 10 and walked one.

Deifel was pleased with how Delce righted the ship.

"Chenise threw a really great game," Deifel said. "Any time you get into a jam like that and you can work yourself out, I think you feel really good about it. Her stuff just kept getting better. She just kept staying the course and looked just as strong in the seventh as she did in the second, so she's got to be feeling pretty good about it."

Delce (4-1) has now put together back-to-back complete-game victories. She blanked Louisville on 2 hits over 5 innings on Monday and has allowed 1 run over her last 12 innings in striking out 20.

In the third inning, the Razorback bats woke up. University of Texas graduate transfer Taylor Ellsworth gave Arkansas its first lead when she squeezed a two-out, two-run double down the third-base line.

Two innings later, the Hogs blew the game open with a four-run fifth. Hannah McEwen and Danielle Gibson both delivered RBI singles, and Linnie Malkin laced a two-run double, giving Arkansas (10-4) its 6-1 advantage.

Third baseman Hannah Gammill went 2 for 2 with a walk, while Malkin and Ellsworth drove in two runs each as the Razorbacks finished with seven hits.

Arkansas will a doubleheader today in the Razorback Rumble against Kennesaw State and Missouri-Kansas City, with first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m.