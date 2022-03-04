COLUMNIST: Ukrainians should win the Nobel Peace Prize

Anyone with access to the news and a moral sense knows who is responsible for the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine. Yet many of those confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin's tanks won't survive their heroic effort. So instead of waiting for history's verdict, this is the moment to thank the Ukrainians for coming to freedom's defense by nominating them for the Nobel Peace Prize.

It was a flood of deja vu that suggested the potential of a nomination campaign for the Ukrainians. Kyiv's devastation triggered memories of similar scenes in the 1940s: Nazi bombers attacking long lines of refugees fleeing Paris and the ruins of Warsaw and Berlin.

Today's news is a haunting replay of the overture to World War II.

This time, Russia's aggression has been widely denounced. About the only cheerleader for Putin is former President Donald Trump, who said: "I mean, he's taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I'd say that is pretty smart."

Trump proved no better at cost accounting than ethics. The devastating sanctions President Joe Biden promised have shaken Russia's economy, sending its stock market into a nosedive. BP PLC and Shell Oil have pulled out of joint ventures in Russia's energy sector. Russian ships and airplanes are not welcome in other countries.

That is new. Talk of sanctions often ends when war begins. American corporations continued to do business with Germany right up to World War II, some even longer. Ford claimed compensation for the European factories the U.S. bombed.

It's not just nations that are launching reprisals on Russia. Ordinary folks are venting their anger. A Michigan tavern owner took Russian vodka off his shelves.

Other nations are rushing military supplies to Ukraine. Expatriate Ukrainians are free to join their embattled brethren, some with military kits provided by the countries of their residence. Like Hitler before him, Putin is a crybaby. Both claimed to be victims, not aggressors, even as their bombs were killing innocent civilians. But this time, that linguistic sleight of hand isn't working.

When Switzerland and Sweden shed their long-standing neutrality, something is clearly afoot. Ditto when protesters in Russia risk arrest.

The Ukrainians have become the world's home team. I'm not alone in rooting for brewery workers filling beer bottles with gasoline and delighted by the name Molotov cocktails, a borrowing from Russia's guerrilla resistance to Nazi invaders.

Clearly, the Ukrainian resistance has awakened our collective moral sense.

Predicting history's next twist or turn is risky business. But I have a gut feeling--fortified with prayer--that the era of accepting dictators as an unpleasant fact of life is drawing to a close.

Let us mark it with a Nobel Peace Prize. The citation could read something like:

"To the Ukrainians of 2022. For reminding us that while dictators mouth the shibboleths of democracy, their real vocabulary is a pack of lies. For unhesitatingly shedding their own blood in freedom's cause. For asserting the principle that the Earth does not belong to kings or tyrants. And for demonstrating in their trenches that workaday folks have an inalienable right to shape their destiny."