Community Briefs 3-4-22

Covid-19 vaccines available at Shrine Circus

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health will provide the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine at the Shrine Circus of Thrills from noon to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Those who are 12 years and older are eligible for the free vaccines. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a news release.

TOPPS to give away food, supplies

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food boxes and covid-19 supplies at 10 a.m. March 8.

TOPPS will use the drive-thru method of distribution and ask that people remain in their vehicles. Participants must be present to receive a box, according to a news release.

Sponsors are Canaan Christian Center, Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Green LLC, Pine Bluff Police Department, Arkansas Food Bank, CEAL - Initiative and TOPPS. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011.

International Women's Day set

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host International Women's Day at 7 p.m. March 8 via Zoom. The public is invited to attend this event saluting local Black/African American women business owners, according to a news release.

Sponsored by the International Trends and Services Facet of The Links, the observance is a time to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The Zoom link is available at https://zoom.us/j/93851832764?pwd=eHIzK3VWVThlZ1N5TXpCcnVienpwQT09 with meeting ID: 938 5183 2764 and passcode: 525375 or dial by location at 312 626 6799.

UAMS seeks applicants for student health care programs

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pre-Health Scholars Program, Summer Research Internship, and Pre-Medical Summer Scholars program.

The Pre-Health Scholars Program is open to college freshman and sophomores and is available in Pine Bluff, Jonesboro and El Dorado. The application deadline is March 11 and the program runs from June 6 to July 1. Students will receive a stipend at the end of the program. Students will learn about medical and public health interventions and innovations, collaborate with leaders in the health care industry and be exposed to cutting-edge technology, according to a news release.

The Summer Research Internship is geared toward high school juniors and seniors, and college students. Students interested in careers in research and health care will have the opportunity to conduct science-based research in person and earn stipends. The application deadline is March 18, and the internship runs from May 23 to July 29.

The Pre-Medical Summer Scholars program, which is geared toward college juniors and seniors, will help prepare participants for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) and allow them to participate in problem-based intensive workshops. Students will also receive a stipend at the end of the program. Applications will be accepted through March 11, and the program runs from June 6 to July 29.

For program requirements and to apply, visit https://ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/. Details: Gabrielle Bullard, the outreach programs coordinator, at GIBullard@uams.edu.