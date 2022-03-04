Marriage Licenses

John Tarpley, 36, and Amber Taylor, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Robert Long, 60, and Valerie Foret, 55, both of Little Rock.

Donnell Rochester, 35, and Leslie Hill, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Earnie Matheson Jr., 72, and Ricky Landers, 63, both of Little Rock.

Roy Morgan, 73, and Lou Prince, 74, both of Lawton, Okla.

Stephen Colby, 32, and Kennedy Harrison, 25, both of Little Rock.

Heather Dukes, 41, and Mark Shaw, 50, both of Little Rock.

Robert Tentler, 33, and Olena Kataieva, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Molly Young, 29, and Kacey Johns, 34, both of Sherwood.

Tommy Cooper, 25, and Mary McNally, 19, both of White Hall.

Latoya Young, 37, of North Little Rock, and Justin Baker, 39, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-663 William Phillips v. Shannon Phillips.

22-666 Lashaunda Otey v. Justin Otey.

22-667 Demarius Roberts v. Bri'Yana Rumph.

22-669 Ryan Campbell v. Samantha Nolen.

22-671 Carolyn Royal v. Reuben Lamar.

22-672 Shelli Chupik v. Cristina Plummer.

22-674 Tara Hinton v. Odell Hinton.

22-675 Jason Holt v. Erica Williams.

22-677 Tami Kelim v. Christopher Kelim.

22-680 Myron Jackson, Jr. v. Nastarshia Jackson.

GRANTED

21-2199 Adrianna Smith v. J'Qavius Oliver.

21-3233 Leonard Tavorn v. Edith Tavorn.