Digital access

PressReader, the technology partner of the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette, reported early Thursday that it had begun experiencing network issues, which continued throughout the day. The network outage affected sites and apps, including the Democrat-Gazette’s mobile and iPad apps.

To access the digital edition, readers can visit arkansasonline.com/todayspaper or go to ArkansasOnline.com to read stories on the newspaper’s website. The replica is also available at ArkansasOnline.com by clicking the “Today’s Paper” link in the top-left corner of the screen.