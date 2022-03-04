Eagles slow down to thump Hornets

SHERIDAN -- It had been nearly three months since Maumelle manhandled Vilonia twice in five days in early December, and Vilonia Coach Troy Campbell said it was obvious something had to change.

"We tried to play basketball a little bit, get up and down the court with them," Campbell said of the first two meetings with Maumelle. "You can't do that against them."

This time, after finding out the Eagles would be playing the Hornets in the first round of the 5A State Tournament at Yellowjacket Arena, Vilonia worked on spreading the floor, taking its time, and looking for the open man breaking to the basket.

That strategy worked, layup after layup after layup, and turned into a 70-60 Vilonia victory Thursday at Sheridan High School.

It was a strategy that didn't go over well with Maumelle Coach Michael Shook.

"They pulled it out and ran away from us," Shook said. "They played stall ball. Next year when they've got to play real basketball it will be different."

Vilonia held the ball for as long as a minute each time down the court, waiting for an open man, and they were often rewarded with layups for the patience.

"Credit to them," Shook said. "They had a good game plan, they executed it."

Shook could not hold back his displeasure for the tactics.

"They're better than us at that," Shook said. "I 'll give them credit for that."

There is no shot clock in Class 5A as there is in 6A, a rule that is expected to change next season.

"They played to the rules," said Shook, whose team defeated Vilonia 80-73 and 84-54 in December. "It is what it is. "

The Eagles (17-10) scored the game's first seven points, led 15-7 after one quarter, 30-19 at halftime and never lost their patience against Maumelle (23-5).

Maumelle pulled within six points at the outset of the second half and got within seven late in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Hornets would get.

"It was poor defense on our end," Shook said of the layups Vilonia shot, "but it was partly because I refuse to let a team keep it 5-zero or 10-to whatever. ... We're not a pressure, steal-it-from-you type of defense. We're more about getting stops.

"When they're not trying to score, you can't get stops."

Vilonia, which advances to today's 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal against Pine Bluff, was led by 6-5 sophomore Dashun Spence, who scored 18 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Senior Austin Meyers also scored 18 points for Vilonia.

Jones White, a junior guard, scored 12 points, including 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Kaleb Thurman (26) and Coby Garland (14) were Maumelle's leading scorers.

"Ever since we knew we were going to play them, we knew this was how we wanted to attack them," Campbell said. "Our guys did a great job executing the game plan."

SYLVAN HILLS 47, SILOAM SPRINGS 39

Shamar Womack and Trey Tippen each scored 14 points for Sylvan Hills, which led Siloam Springs 26-15 at halftime and never let the Panthers get closer than five points in the second half.

Sylvan Hills (15-11), the No. 3 seed from the 5A-West, advances to play Jonesboro, the Arkansas- Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 Class 5A team in tonight's 8:30 quarterfinal.

Siloam Springs, the No. 2 seed from 5A West, was led by Josh Stewart's 13 points.

"I really thought our kids bought into the game plan and went out and guarded," Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis said. "I like the grit that our team showed."

MARION 49, RUSSELLVILLE 46

Junior forward Ryan Forrest scored 22 points, and made just enough of his free throws (6 of 12) down the stretch to push Marion (23-7) into Saturday's 1:30 p.m. semifinal.

Marion led 34-23 after three quarters, but Russellville (22-8) rallied to within two points midway through the quarter and had a shot to tie the game that wouldn't go down.

Senior Donyae May scored 19 points to lead the Cyclones. Fellow senior Grayson Sims scored 18, 10 in the second half.

Russellville did not make a basket in the second quarter, scoring on four free throws, and trailed 20-13 at halftime.

Terrion Burgess, a 6-8 senior center, scored nine points for the Patriots.