El Dorado woman, teen arrested in deadly shooting at convenience store

An El Dorado woman was scheduled for a first appearance hearing Friday in district court on multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in a local convenience store.

Brianna Blackmon, 26, is one of two suspects taken into custody in the shooting death of 51-year-old Tarkio Willingham of El Dorado, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old boy, who police said was the suspected shooter, was being held in a Pine Bluff juvenile detention center while local authorities determine if he will be adjudicated as an adult.

Blackmon and the boy each face charges of first-degree murder, felony with a firearm, engaging in violent criminal group activity, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Officers responded shortly before 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired at Rainbow Food Mart, 2110 Junction City Road in El Dorado. Upon arrival, they found Willingham lying on the floor inside the store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Willingham was transported by ambulance to Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he later died, according to authorities.

His body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division said Blackmon and the teen were "very quickly" identified as suspects. The two were taken into custody by Calhoun County sheriff's deputies, who conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 167 near Hampton, authorities said.

Blackmon was booked into the Union County jail, where she remained Friday, according to an online inmate roster.

Harwell said investigators are working to confirm a possible motive for the shooting. He noted that two employees were working inside the store at the time of the shooting.

"We are still actively working on all the details right now," he said.

The state Crime Lab could issue a preliminary report early next week, according to Harwell.