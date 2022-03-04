Sections
Everything’s Coming Up Orchids At Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

Today at 1:00 a.m.

FAQ

Orchid Show & Sale

WHAT — The 11th annual Orchid Show & Sale, produced by the Orchid Society of the Ozarks and co-sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, will include hundreds of blooming orchids from regional and local growers, and exotic plants from around the world will also be available for sale. WHEN — 5 to 7:30 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday WHERE — Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. COST — $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12; admission includes free entry into the garden INFO — Questions about the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, contact Steve Marak 310-9444 or email samarak@cox.net; bgozarks.org and oso-web.org. FYI — Masks required inside building.

