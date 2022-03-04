Former Arkansas Baptist College president sues school

Carlos Clark, formerly president of Arkansas Baptist College, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit claiming that he lost his job in retaliation for raising concerns about the college's chief financial officer reporting to trustees rather than his office.

The lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, claims the private college's board wrongly acted as though he "had made a willful and knowing resignation" when he left an October trustees meeting in "reaction to what he believed was disregard and disrespect to his office of the college."

Clark first raised concerns after being told on July 15, 2021 about the college's board of trustees voting to have a trustee, Rachel Kremer, step down from the board and become the school's top financial officer, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

In September of last year, Clark wrote a letter further expressing concerns that "the Board comply with the Higher Learning Commission and the ABC institution's By-Laws, as well as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act," the lawsuit states.

At the time, the historically Black college was under probationary status with the Higher Learning Commission, an accrediting agency. A letter dated Wednesday from the commission reaffirmed the accreditation of the college and removed its probationary status.

Clark's lawsuit, which also claims breach of contract, goes on to state that during an October trustees meeting he "was placed in a position of duress by comments and actions of the board," and that after he left the meeting the trustees board "immediately characterized the abrupt leaving of a meeting to be a resignation of his office and took steps to name an 'Interim President.'"

The court filing states that Clark had signed on for a nearly three-year term beginning on Oct. 1, 2020 at an annual salary of $150,000.

In the document filed in court, Clark states that he's seeking "damages as a result of the breach of contract" and also that he be "reinstated to the position."

Regina Favors, the college's interim president, said on Thursday that the college had yet to be served official notice of the lawsuit and had no comment.

Clark is represented by Q. Byrum Hurst with the Hot Springs-based Hurst Law Group.

Before the hire of Clark in 2020, a previous president of the school, Joseph Jones, had in 2018 filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arkansas Baptist College.

Jones, the college's president from September 2016 until December 2017, claimed he was fired without cause after informing the college that he planed to resign.

Court documents show the lawsuit, which asked for unspecified compensatory damages, was dismissed in August 2020 after court-ordered mediation in which "all matters were resolved in full," according to a letter from mediator Chris Gomlicker filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court.