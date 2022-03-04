Former owner, chief executive officer of Rogers drug company face federal fraud indictments

ROGERS -- Both the former owner of a Rogers-based medical supply and billing company and its former chief executive officer have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

They are accused in three separate conspiracies to defraud the U.S. government and private workers' compensation insurers.

A federal grand jury in Fort Smith returned a 12-count indictment, charging Hunter Matthew Burroughs, 42, and Stephen Keith Andrews, 48, both with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and eight counts of wire fraud. Additionally, the indictment charges Burroughs in another wire fraud count.

The indictments stem from a billing and kickback scheme with multiple physicians and medical clinics and separate frauds with two Louisiana physicians to ship medications to them from Arkansas and distribute those medications from their clinics in violation of Louisiana laws, according to the indictment. The former company owner was charged with wire fraud for falsifying emails he provided in a civil lawsuit involving his sale of the company, the indictment alleges.

Burroughs, who in 2011 founded Common Compounds Inc., and Andrews, who served as the company's chief executive officer, defrauded both federal and private workers' compensation insurers in schemes that ran until 2017, according to the indictment.

The basic premise of the health care fraud scheme was that Burroughs, Andrews and other individuals associated with the company recruited physicians to dispense pain creams and patches to their workers' compensation patients by offering them a split of the profits collected from successfully billing insurers, typically 50%. One such physician was Robert Dale Bernauer Sr., who ran a clinic in Lake Charles, La. Bernauer pleaded guilty to his role in the same conspiracy in July.

After signing contracts with physicians, Burroughs and Andrews supplied the doctors with pain creams and patches and acted as the billing agent for the physicians, handling all of the paperwork and submitting fraudulent claims. The company submitted claims to both the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Workers' Compensation Programs, which covers all federal employees, and to private insurers.

The pair are accused of defrauding the Labor Department of almost $4 million.

The company billed insurers at markups of anywhere from 15 to 20 times what the medications actually cost, then paid the physicians unlawful kickbacks on amounts collected, the indictment alleges. The company's former billing director, Amanda Dawn Rains, pleaded guilty to her role in the same conspiracy in October.

The indictment also alleges Burroughs and Andrews conspired separately with Bernauer and another Louisiana physician to have the company ship medications to the doctors and bill insurers for their prescriptions despite knowing neither physician had the required Louisiana license to dispense medications from his clinic.

The indictment charges Burroughs in a separate count with attempting to defraud a Florida court and the Florida corporation to which he sold the medical supply and billing company. It alleges Burroughs falsified five emails he provided as discovery in a civil lawsuit he had filed against the Florida company and then testified falsely about the emails in a sworn deposition.