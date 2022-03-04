Former Northwest Arkansas shelter employee accused of rape

BENTONVILLE -- A former Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter employee was arrested last week in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old shelter resident.

Hunter De La Garza, 23, of Little Flock was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with a $250,000 bond set. He was arrested Saturday.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday ordered De La Garza not to have any contact with the girl he is accused of raping or any other children. Karren also ordered him not to have any contact with the shelter or any daycare.

Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against De La Garza.

De La Garza was employed with the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter when he was accused of raping the 10-year-old resident in a bathroom at the Promenade Mall in Rogers during an outing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she reported being raped by De La Garza, according to the affidavit.

Police questioned De La Garza, who denied the allegations, according to the affidavit.

De La Garza reported a 14-year-old resident had made allegations and he heard the older resident was pushing the younger child to report something against him. He told police he was suspended while working at the shelter and he then quit his job, according to the affidavit.

De La Garza admitted going into a restroom with the girl, but denied touching her or seeing her naked, according to the affidavit.