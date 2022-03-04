Forrest City defendant’s reluctant bladder delays his federal counterfeit sentencing by 2 hours

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

That old saying nearly derailed a plea hearing in federal court Thursday after the defendant, who had reported about 15 minutes before his appearance for a pre-hearing drug screen, couldn't go to the bathroom for nearly two hours past time for his hearing.

David Carden, 50, of Forrest City, was scheduled to plea to one count of possession of counterfeit currency at 2:30 p.m. Thursday before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr., but his attorney, KenDrell Collins with the Federal Public Defenders Office, informed Moody that his client was at the U.S. Probation Office attempting to provide a urine sample for a routine pre-hearing drug screen.

Although Collins' schedule was open, a previous commitment prevented Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon from being present for the hearing, so Gordon arranged for Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacy Williams to sit in for him once the hearing resumed about two hours later. Moody put two other hearings in front of Carden's plea hearing in the meantime, and once the court received word that Carden's drug screen was negative for drug use, the hearing commenced.

In March 2019, Carden was charged with forgery, possession of a forgery device and possession of a firearm by certain persons by Forrest City police following a two-month investigation into reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. In June 2021, Carden was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count each of manufacturing counterfeit money, possession of counterfeit money, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Thursday, Carden pleaded guilty to one count of possession of counterfeit money, which carries the possibility of a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine and a maximum term of three years supervised release.

As she read over the plea agreement, Williams told Moody she had found a typographic error regarding asset forfeiture, with the lead sentence indicating no assets were subject to forfeiture but subsequent paragraphs outlining the assets to be forfeited.

"Thank you for catching the error," Moody told Williams, then added with a laugh, "I hope you'll let Mr. Gordon know he's less than perfect."

"I'm looking forward to it, Your Honor," Williams laughed.

Following Carden's guilty plea, Moody advised him of the pre-sentence report process and told him it would be at least two to three months before his sentencing hearing would be scheduled. He allowed Carden to remain free on supervised pre-trial release until his date for sentencing is scheduled.

"You're likely to be tested for drugs when you come back for sentencing so you might want to hold a little in reserve," Moody told Carden as he prepared to leave the courtroom. "It'll save you a lot of time."

"Yes, sir," Carden responded. "Thank you."