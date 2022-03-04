The world in brief: French president to seek 2nd term

French president to seek 2nd term

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced Thursday that he will run for a second term in April's presidential election, ahead of which he is already leading in the polls.

In a "letter to the French" published on domestic media websites, Macron said: "I am seeking your trust again. I am a candidate to invent with you, faced with the century's challenges, a French and European singular response."

Macron, 44, had long indicated that he wanted to run in the election, scheduled to be held in two rounds on April 10 and April 24, without formally announcing it until now. But his initial campaign plans have changed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the past weeks, the centrist president has dedicated most of his time to diplomatic talks with world leaders and coordination with European and other Western allies.

Polls suggest Macron is the front-runner in the race. Conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse and two far-right figures, Marine le Pen and Eric Zemmour, are expected to be his main challengers.

Macron's popularity in recent months has remained relatively stable, with an approval rating hovering around 40% depending on poll institutes -- higher than his predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy had after nearly five years in office.

Migrants try anew to climb into Spain

MADRID -- Hundreds of people tried for a second day to climb over the fences that separate a Spanish city in North Africa from Morocco, authorities said Thursday.

The Spanish government's delegation in Melilla said 1,200 migrants attempted to scale the 20-foot barrier that perimeters the city and that 380 succeeded.

On Wednesday, an unprecedented 2,500 people tried to enter the city, resulting in 491 crossings, according to local authorities.

Spanish security forces activated an "anti-intrusion" mechanism early Thursday to confront what the government's delegation described as "extreme violence" by trespassers who "threw stones, used hooks and sticks" at border agents.

Four Civil Guard officers were treated for injuries at a hospital, Sabrina Moh, the central government's delegate in the city, told reporters.

Moh said the ones who succeeded this week were transferred to the local migrant center, and authorities were evaluating their circumstances.

Melilla's border security with Morocco will be reinforced with 84 National Police and Civil Guard officers, Moh said.

Murder-plot case filed in Germany

BERLIN -- German prosecutors said Thursday that they have charged a Russian man with planning the killing of a Chechen dissident in Germany.

Federal prosecutors said that Valid D., whose last name wasn't released for privacy reasons, is alleged in early 2000 to have accepted an order from a member of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov's security apparatus to kill an opposition member living in exile in Germany.

Prosecutors said the designated victim and his brother are critics of Kadyrov and vocally speak out for an independent Chechnya on social media.

The actual killing was to be carried out by another man, who pretended to accept the hit job for fear of repression, prosecutors said.

The suspect is said to have obtained a firearm, ammunition and a silencer and traveled to Germany in the second half of 2020 to receive and assist the other man in preparing the killing, according to the statement.

Valid D. was arrested on Jan. 1, 2021, before the killing could take place. He has been detained since.



