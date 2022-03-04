Friendship pupils celebrate history





Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Barack Obama.

Those are just a handful of names that students at Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff researched and brought to life Thursday afternoon for the school's "Black history wax museum." The students lined the hallways dressed up as their Black history figures and displayed their informational visual aids to commemorate Black History Month, which was February. (The activity was delayed due to school being canceled as a result of inclement weather.)

Each grade level was responsible for making their figures come alive under a common category -- kindergartners researched athletes, first graders studied inventors, second graders highlighted entrepreneurs, third graders celebrated artists and fourth graders honored world changers. Many personalities, such as Beyonce and Michael Jordan, came to life under more than one category.

Some students even tried to convince Principal Jherrithan Dukes that Jordan, who finished his basketball career well before the kids were even born, was a better player than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who was among the Black heroes honored.





Fourth graders honored world changers, such as former President Barack Obama and current Vice President Kamala Harris. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







Second graders showcase entrepreneurs. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







This kindergartner is dressed as tennis star Serena Williams. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







A first grader asks a classmate about Henry Sampson, the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





