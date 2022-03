FYI: Fort Smith Symphony performs Saturday

Today

Grand Lake Boat & Sport Show -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Grove Civic Center in Grove, Okla. $5. grandlakeboatshow.com.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Adult Workshop -- Crystal Terrariums, 5-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Friends Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Read with the Razorbacks, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Workshop -- Make a Gnome with Paula Hayes, 10 a.m.-noon, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Talk -- With Caddo/Winnebago artist Dolores Purdy, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom. Free. Register at monah.us.

Roundtable Conversation -- "Cross Pollination, Art & Ecology," 2 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Hangout -- Crystal Terrariums with Paula Hayes, 4:30-6 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Classical Masters" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., Arcbest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575 or fortsmithsymphony.org.

Clark Gibson Quintet -- 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$53. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

__

Sunday

Family Day -- All Bentonville Reads with "Charlotte's Web"-inspired games, outdoor activities, art projects & more, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With artist Paula Hayes, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com