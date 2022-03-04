Glasper leads Fayetteville charge





Landon Glasper may not have finished Thursday's game for Fayetteville, but the work he did beforehand gave his team all the ammunition it needed to keep their season alive.

The senior guard scored 28 points to power the Bulldogs to a 69-51 victory over Springdale Har-Ber in the second round of the Class 6A boys state tournament at Gyphon Arena on the campus of Little Rock Southwest.

Glasper also added 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for Fayetteville (21-6) before fouling out with 2:43 left in the game. But when he left, the Bulldogs had already established a 14-point lead, and that was plenty to steer them to a win.

"When you don't finish the game with your best player, it's kind of nerve-racking," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "But other guys stepped up. Our preparation has been good, and that's a credit to our kids."

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead and consistently added to that cushion as the game wore on. Har-Ber (19-9), which had beaten Fayetteville on Feb. 26, and was coming off in impressive 66-42 win over Fort Smith Northside in the first round Tuesday, made several charges at its 6A-West mates but couldn't get close enough to get over the hump.

The Wildcats, too, hurt their chances by misfiring from the foul line. Har-Ber went 16 of 35 (45.7%) on free throws, including 11 of 22 in the second half.

Jack Erck had 10 points while Mason Simpson and Ornette Gaines tacked on nine points apiece for the Bulldogs, who were 21 of 24 (87.5%) from the free-throw line.

Har-Ber put itself in a bad spot before the first second even ticked off the game clock.

The Wildcats were assessed a technical foul for not reporting their starters to the official scorekeepers by the deadline during pre-game warmups. Glasper hit the resulting two free throws, but that was just the start for him.

He scored the Bulldogs' first 11 points in a variety of ways and had 18 with more than six minutes left in the first half. His two free throws gave Fayetteville a 27-10 lead, but he had to take a seat at the 5:44 mark after picking up his second foul, which left an opening for the Wildcats.

Cameron Mains, who paced Har-Ber with 21 points, sparked a rush that cut the Bulldogs' advantage to 32-21 after two quarters.

Glasper returned and scored eight points in the third quarter to help Fayetteville take a 50-37 advantage into the fourth. The Bulldogs were still ahead 50-41 until a three-pointer from Simpson started an 8-0 run. Har-Ber was within 58-47 moments after Glasper fouled out, but the Bulldogs ran off 11 points in a row, highlighted by Gaines' three-point play, to lock up the win.

"We talked after last Saturday night about just making sure we were locked in," Stamps said. "Doing the right things on defense, and I felt like we did that. It's survive and advance, move on to the next one.

"We excited about being in the final four on Saturday."

BENTONVILLE 59, BRYANT 36

Hayden Shanks delivered 16 points for Bentonville (21-8), which distanced itself with a big third quarter.

The Tigers led 25-21 at the half but hit 8 of 13 shots in the third and held the Hornets to 2-of-12 shooting to take control. Shanks had nine points in the period, including five during a 12-0 run that came immediately after halftime to balloon Bentonville's lead to 37-21.

Caden Miller had 11 points, 24 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Tigers, who'll play Fayetteville on Saturday.

Landyn Newburn scored 11 points for Bryant (17-9), which got itself in a hole after hitting only 2 of 14 shots in the first quarter. Khasen Robinson and Drake Fowler had nine points apiece.









