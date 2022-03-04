God’s got this

I read on the internet that the human eye is capable of seeing approximately 100 feet in distance and spans approximately 120 degrees. However, our knowledge of any given circumstance is formed by assembling what we see with other senses, feelings, and experiences. Next time you approach a space, observe how your sight is the first sense that jumps into action helping you to form an opinion.

With our sight we see shapes, color, sizes, and textures. We can use our sight to imagine someone's taste in design or fashion. Our sight can let us know whether someone is sad or happy. And, as valuable as sight may be, it can only be used in the present.

In spite of all the beautiful things we see, I surmise we spend a great deal of time hoping for the future we can't see. ― i.e. We pray for our purpose. We hope for financial stability. We pray for deliverance.

We are not equipped with the ability to know the future. Nor, can we assume that our life will be problem free. But God is perfectly equipped to see and handle it all. Trusting that God knows and can see the future is our way of saying, He's got this.

I learned this lesson the week after I gave birth to my first daughter, who developed a high temperature at home. Tylenol regimens were deployed every 3-4 hours, but nothing helped. To my surprise, her temperature got worse over time. I tried everything within my rookie-mom knowledge, but found no permanent relief for her.

Around midnight I couldn't take it any longer, so I contacted the doctor. I shared everything that was happening including the painlike cries she made whenever I shifted her head position. The doctor encouraged me to continue with the medication and to check in tomorrow. I felt helpless in that moment. I saw nothing but pain and suffering. But my old-time religion was hopeful for what I couldn't see ― healing for the future.

By the break of morning, my attention was focused on God my Healer. "What should I do, I asked?" "Help me, I cried!" My overnight approach in search of human advice or/and following medical etiquette was gone. It was time to humble before the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

His direction came in the middle of cooking breakfast. I was compelled to turn off the stove, put on whatever clothes I could find, get my daughter, and leave immediately.

This first-time mom, without an appointment, was knocking down the doctor's office door demanding answers. After they ran a few tests, they found she had bacterial meningitis, which is an inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord that can be life-threatening and can cause permanent disabilities. If I had waited much longer, she would have suffered irreparable damage. She spent the next 17 days in the hospital. Now, 37 years later, she is a nurse practitioner helping others.

What a blessing that with the Spirit's guidance, believers no longer have to go it alone. God has our back. Are you struggling with "the craze for sex, the ambition to buy everything that appeals to you, and the pride that comes from wealth and importance -- these are not from God. They are from this evil world itself" (1 John 2:16.)

Remember, that we have the healing ointment of the Holy Spirit living on the inside of us. He was placed there by God, to watch over us. He helps us to stand against temptations and to guide us to the right solutions. The Scripture says, "...resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come close to God, and God will come close to you. ..." (James 4:7-8)

The Spirit resides within the believer. Ask Him for help. He holds the answer for the future you can't see. He's got your back.

Brenette Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is founder of Kansas City Teen Summit, blogger at (wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com), and author of Netted Together (https://nettedtogether.org.)

