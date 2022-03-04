DEAR HELOISE: I have a job that requires me to travel at least three or four nights a week. If I've learned anything, it's to travel light. I have some hints that might be of interest to your readers. Having traveled each week for over 20 years, I've learned a lot.

• First, pick a color and build your wardrobe around it. Buy solid colors as your basic wardrobe and branch off with colors/patterns that complement your basic color.

• Always travel with an extension cord, a small flashlight, a pair of lightweight slippers, three safety pins, a small tube of antibacterial ointment and about three or four Band-Aids. You'll be surprised how often you need these things.

• Take a book to read and always arrive early at the airport. Book a morning flight if you can. Canceled flights are more likely to happen later in the day.

• Always be polite to the airplane staff. They'll remember you and sometimes upgrade you to first class if you're nice to them. If you're on a business trip, dress for business.

• If you're driving, stop when you're tired and get a cup of coffee or pull over, get out and stretch or walk around. If it's evening, stop only in well-lighted areas.

-- Poppy A., Fort Wayne, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: Do I need to go to an attorney to make out a will, or can I just sit down and write out my will by hand?

-- William R., Quincy, Mass.

DEAR READER: If I were in your place, I would consult an attorney. Laws vary from state to state and over time might change, so a handwritten will might not be valid in your state. While you are there, ask your attorney about a living will in addition to your will. However, talk to your family and friends about what you want done with your remains. Do you want to be buried, cremated or have your body donated to science? Do you want to donate your organs? There are also tax considerations for your heirs. Talk to an attorney.

DEAR HELOISE: How do I create office space in a tiny, two-bedroom home? I need to work from home, but we have a baby who occupies the second bedroom and needs a nap every afternoon. The living room is very small and the dining room is actually just a corner of the kitchen. I need to set up my computer and files.

-- Lisa D., Sugar Land, Texas

DEAR READER: Finding space can be challenging! You might try creating an office out of a closet. Can't sacrifice the space? Maybe a roll-top desk, where you can hide clutter by rolling the top down. Is there anywhere in your master bedroom for a small roll-top? There is also the computer armoire. Some have an office configuration built in. At the end of the day, just shut the doors. You might want to consider a standing desk that can be raised and lowered so that by day it's a standing desk and a dining table at dinner time.

